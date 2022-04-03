Hungary election live: Counting underway as Viktor Orbán seeks fifth term in officeComments
Millions of Hungarians went to the polls on Sunday in a general election where the country's longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is seeking his fifth term in office.
His opponent is Péter Márki-Zay, who heads up an opposition coalition that has united in its desire to oust him.
Key points to know:
- Hungary's National Election Office says first results are expected at 21:00 CET.
- Voting officially closed at 19:00 CET but polls in some locations stayed open a little longer to let people who had been waiting in line, cast their ballots.
- Incumbent PM Viktor Orbán is seeking his fourth consecutive term in office -- his fifth term in total
- Opposition groups have rallied around one candidate, Péter Márki-Zay
- Turnout is expected to be around 70% which is on par with the 2018 election.
- In addition to the parliamentary elections voters were also asked to cast a ballot in a controversial referendum on LGBTQ rights and education.
Could overseas voters tip the election one way or the other?
Did you know: When Hungary took on the presidency over the EU in 2011, Orban’s government installed a large carpet in the building of the European Council, replete with a map of Hungary in 1848, when it controlled much of central Europe.
Dual Hungarians living abroad are able to vote and at the last election they came out in favour of Viktor Orbán.
Smaller Hungarian parties could be edged out of parliament seats
While all the focus is on the ruling party Fidesz and the coalition of main opposition parties, there are smaller parties running in the election too.
The colourfully-named Two-Tailed Dog Party expects to get between 3% and 6% when all the results are in.
"If it's over 3% I'm not going to cry" says Gergely Kovács, the party's president.
"Obviously we can keep doing what we've been doing, but it seems there is a chance to do better than four years ago" he said on Sunday evening.
There's a 5% threshold for getting a seat in the Hungarian parliament.
Hungary's controversial referendum also taking place today
In addition to parliamentary elections, Hungary has also been holding a controversial referendum on LGBTQ rights today.
Voters were asked for their views on legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues.
Critics say the law, passed last year, was discriminatory, contravened European values and equates homosexuality with paedophilia.
Ahead of the vote, Euronews spoke to four members of Hungary's LGBTQ community to find out how they were feeling.
Three of the four people Euronews spoke to said they might leave Hungary if LGBTQ rights do not improve.
Budapest ballot count
Counting is underway across Hungary -- including the capital Budapest where this picture was taken.
The single-member constituencies are counted first, and 106 are decided this way.
Then the national lists are counted, and 93 seats are counted this way.
Afterwards, the referendum votes are counted -- in addition to the general election there's a referendum being run at the same time about children's education and LGBTQ rights.
How did Hungary's opposition unite against Orbán?
Hungary's main opposition parties united behind one single candidate to try and beat Viktor Orbán, but it's been a rocky road on the way to election day.
Watch our video to find out more:
First results expected around 21:00 CET
The National Election Office president told the Hungarian news agency that voting has ended in almost every polling station in the country, except a few places where some people were still waiting in line when polls officially closed at 19:00 CET:
Those people are expected to cast their ballots in the next 10-15 minutes.
Hungary's National Election Office says the first results in today's general election vote are expected around 21:00 CET.
High voter turnout a 'victory for democracy', says Orbán aide
As we're already reported in the blog this evening, turnout is expected to be around 70%.
A close aide to Viktor Orbán calls it a victory for democracy and gives a strong mandate for the winner.
Gergely Gulyás, who is the Minister heading the Prime Minister's Office says ''we have seen the first projections, which give cause for optimism".
What do the polls say?
Here's a look at the latest polling which was carried out before election day -- it's not an exit poll -- but shows some voter intentions ahead of the general election.
We expect this race to be tight and the polling below would point to a win for Viktor Orbán and his party. There are no official exit polls in Hungary we'll have to wait for the first results to come in a few hours from now, to get an indication of how things are going.
Polls closed, but...
Polling stations across Hungary closed at 19:00 CET but according to the Hungarian news agency if someone was already waiting in line to cast their ballot at that time, they were still able to vote.
Turnout is expected to be on par with the election in 2018 at around 70%.
