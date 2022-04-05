European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Tuesday update lawmakers in Strasbourg about her political priorities for the bloc but the war in Ukraine is likely to overshadow her address.

Von der Leyen is expected to face MEPs at 15:00 CEST. You can watch in the video player, below.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, will then take to the podium to outline the bloc's security plans and discuss the Strategic Compass approved by leaders at a summit 10 days ago. The document aims to outline a common defense and security strategy to respond to outside threats and plans the creation of a joint rapid intervention of up to 5,000 troops.

Both are however expected to be asked about the ongoing war in Ukraine and the bloc's response with MEPs keen to impose further sanctions on Russia as NGOs and journalists in Ukraine have detailed evidence of war crimes against civilians in recent days.

They are also likely to be asked about a trip they're reportedly planning to Kyiv later this week, as initially reported by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša.