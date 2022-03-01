The official Ukrainian-English interpreter for the European Parliament appeared overwhelmed with emotion as he translated a speech by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy made the statement via video link as part of Tuesday’s extraordinary EU parliament debate on the Russian invasion, in which he told MEPs that Ukrainians would not give up defending their country.

“We’re fighting just for our land and for our freedom,” Zelenskyy said through the voice of his English interpreter, who was audibly moved by the speech.

The president also called on the EU to prove that it supported his country by allowing it to join the bloc.

The interpreter appeared to fight back tears.