Temperature regulating curtain keeps rooms at 25°C

Students Anna Koppmann and Esmeé Willemsen have designed an 'intelligent' temperature regulating curtain to be used in the home.

The invention was selected as one of the entries to the Global Grad Show 2020.

Esmeé and Anna are both studying at Berlin's University of the Arts, where one of their projects was to find ways of using old and common items to solve some of today’s challenges. Both were concerned about the effects of climate change.

"The temperatures are rising worldwide, and the summers are getting hotter. And this increased the demand for cooling equipment," Esmeé explains to Euronews Living. "We looked at ways to control the temperature in a more sustainable way, without the use of electricity," she adds.

The name of their project is 'Plus-minus 25°C'. And that says it all - the intelligent curtain keeps the room temperature around that temperature.

This design is being showcased at the Global Grad Show this week. The virtual exhibition features 100 projects by the next generation of graduate inventors.