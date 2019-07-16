Pete the Monkey: The not-for-profit, eco music festival taking France by storm

We set sail from England on 11th July and watched the coast fade into the distance as we made our way to the coastal town of Dieppe in Normandy, to attend France’s most up and coming multi-genre music festival, Pete the Monkey. Upon arrival we received our backstage passes and relaxed in the sunshine with an organic tea in the artist's lounge whilst taking in the tranquillity of the farm. Then, the music erupted, the bass came through the speakers and the three day party started.

We took in the liberating ambience of the festival and revelled in the eclectic mix of music genres including, electro pop, dance music, hip-hop, rap, soul pop, psych-pop, jazz, funk, to name a few. Picture this: bunting strewn across the festival like interconnecting telephone wires, scattered hay bales, tipis galore and banana costumes everywhere you look. Just when we thought we had taken in the atmosphere, a 9 piece walking brass band strolled passed us performing a rendition of Daft Punk. There is more to discover at Pete the Monkey than just music; it allowed us to bring out our creative side, let our imagination run wild and explore how you can attend such a memorable event with a minimal environmental impact.

The ethos

Behind the attractive aesthetic of floating books, vibrant flags towering over the festival, drapes of fairy lights and artisan food trucks, Pete the Monkey has always gone the extra mile to ensure that sustainability is at the core of the festival’s ethos. What’s more, the profit from the festival is invested into the largest monkey reserve in Bolivia, Jacj Cuisi. Hence the name, ‘Pete the Monkey.’

From bamboo toothbrushes at the camping site, to pre-arranged bike rides to and from the festival and water refill points instead of plastic bottles – we saw it all firsthand when we were given exclusive access to the festival this July.

What's on at the festival

Musical acts such as Oscar Jerome, Feng Suave, Nadia Rose, Kokoko, Otzeki, Papooz were amongst our favourite of the weekend as they all gave enchanting performances. The music was electrifying and we left feeling inspired to search for our new favourite artists upon our return to England. We danced until the early hours at the silent discos, in front of the Camion Bazar DJs and at the secret cabaret stage (we’ll leave you to find that one). To our surprise one of the festival’s biggest sound systems at the Pikip stage was completely solar powered; the Dj sets sounded even better when we were in the know that the sun had been integral to amplifying the sound!

This sustainable festival provided more than just music. We went along to the stage where environmental experts give insightful talks throughout the weekend, to learn about urban permaculture, urban horticulture and marine ecosystems. Everyone sat captivated by the inspirational messages being delivered.

We also visited the arts and crafts area and bonded with fellow attendees as we had a biodegradable glitter makeover. Our creative juices really began to flow when we painted our own piece of art based on a word we had chosen in a lucky dip, our word was ‘jungle’ so we expressed our thoughts associated with this word. The fun did not stop there. Temperatures slightly dropped at night so we had a nightly ritual of warming up in the sauna and relaxing to the sound of live music next to the open fire, which was all the more enjoyable as the area was run using sustainably sourced wood fuel and solar power.

Food

The food at the festival can be summarised in one word: délicieux. We had the tough job of sampling a range of unique food trucks and their international delicacies which included, burritos, fancy cheese toasties, Vietnamese banh mis, pizza, galettes, I could go on. We spotted (and followed determinedly) a London based cheese toastie truck as we disembarked the ferry in Dieppe and were pleased to know that the brie we were devoured was of course locally sourced. One of the founders of Pete the Monkey, Victor, told us that the festival only works with “organic, fairtrade and reasonably sourced products” and added, “we use local ingredients as much as we can and we let the food trucks know where they can get their ingredients from.” You won’t find beef on site but we highly recommend the duck confit or the veggie burritos.

Our time at Pete the Monkey

We packed up the tent, that was filled with the leftovers of our biodegradable glitter, and made our way to the ferry. We left feeling inspired that an event on such a scale could encourage people to consider the impact of their experiences on the environment. Next year, we will make sure to return to this liberating and musically diverse festival. We’re excited to see how they have continued to lower their already minimal environmental impact, and to find that cheese toastie truck once again.

Words: Lucy Wagstaffe and Maeve Campbell