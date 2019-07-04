Was Glastonbury Festival 2019 really plastic-free?

The themes of climate change and the environment took centre stage at Glastonbury this year along with Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure. Many acts praised Glastonbury’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the festival.

This year Michael and Emily Eavis decided to make Glastonbury 2019 plastic-free. It was impressive to see festival goers buying canned water, being supplied with wooden cutlery, eating food on paper plates and filling up their bottles from the 850 water points on site. Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage to praise Glastonbury’s decision to go plastic free and announced that as a result more than one million plastic bottles will not be drunk by the 200,000 festival attendees.

Emily Eavis announced on 2nd July that as a result of the farm’s message for attendees to ‘Love The Farm, Leave No Trace’, a staggering 99.3% of tents were taken at the end of the festival. In 2017, this call to respect the farm is believed to have resulted in an 81% reduction in tents left at Glastonbury so evidently this scheme was taken more seriously in 2019.

However, despite Glastonbury’s commitment to reducing plastic waste, it did not stop festival attendees bringing plastic with them and leaving it on Worthy Farm. 1,300 volunteers are currently undertaking a potentially six-week long clean-up operation to tackle the deposited camping chairs, plastic bottles, blow-up mattresses, flip flops and cool boxes. It also emerged that the onsite Co-op sold items in non-recyclable packaging: notably the bags of ice were non-recyclable and they were in high demand as temperatures rose to 28C.

Glastonbury is leading the way in banning plastic from large scale events, but we still have a long way to go if attendees are going to commit to an anti-plastic mind-set.