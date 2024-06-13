EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the man spearheading preparations for COP29 in Baku

Meet the man spearheading preparations for COP29 in Baku
Copyright euronews
Copyright euronews
By Gorkem Sifael
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

What can we expect from COP in Baku this November?

ADVERTISEMENT

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29 in Baku, the conference’s president-designate Mukhtar Babayev said he is focused on orchestrating an inclusive and action-oriented event in November. He added that he invites a broad spectrum of stakeholders - including NGOs, youth, indigenous groups, and financial institutions - to participate actively and help lead negotiations.

The central agenda for COP29 will be climate finance, which is crucial for implementing the commitments made at previous conferences. Babayev stressed the importance of reviewing past promises to ensure they are being acted upon. 

He also spoke about the goal to maintain global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius, a task he believes can only be achieved through united efforts. Babayev added he and his team are committed to hosting a successful COP by providing a platform for all countries to collaborate closely during these challenging times.

Share this article

You might also like

Environmental protection COP29 Azerbaijan Global warming and climate change