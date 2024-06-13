Meet the man spearheading preparations for COP29 in Baku

By Gorkem Sifael

What can we expect from COP in Baku this November?

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29 in Baku, the conference’s president-designate Mukhtar Babayev said he is focused on orchestrating an inclusive and action-oriented event in November. He added that he invites a broad spectrum of stakeholders - including NGOs, youth, indigenous groups, and financial institutions - to participate actively and help lead negotiations.

The central agenda for COP29 will be climate finance, which is crucial for implementing the commitments made at previous conferences. Babayev stressed the importance of reviewing past promises to ensure they are being acted upon.

He also spoke about the goal to maintain global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius, a task he believes can only be achieved through united efforts. Babayev added he and his team are committed to hosting a successful COP by providing a platform for all countries to collaborate closely during these challenging times.