What are Azerbaijan's hopes for the upcoming COP29 event in Baku?

ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of Azerbaijan Diary, we speak to Nigar Arpadarai, the UN climate change high-level champion for COP29, ahead of the event in Baku in November this year.

Arpadarai underscores the palpable effects of climate change locally, citing the decreasing water levels of the Caspian Sea as a daily reminder of environmental vulnerability. Her role in connection with COP29 involves enhancing climate action through increased participation of non-state actors.

The summit will focus on the crucial role of climate finance and the need for active private sector involvement to achieve sustainable goals. It aims to foster a platform of inclusivity, ensuring all voices are heard and can contribute to effective global and regional dialogues.

Arpadarai expressed she is confident in Azerbaijan's capability to host a successful COP, inviting global delegations to experience the warm hospitality on offer in Baku and engage in meaningful discussions that will propel climate action forward.