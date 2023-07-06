Cats and dogs don’t always know what’s best for them. Here’s some tips from the experts to keep your pets safe in extreme temperatures.

However maladapted our homes, offices and trains are for the heatwaves currently scorching Europe, most people are clear on the public health messages by now.

Drinking water and limiting time in high temperatures are top of the list. But as a society of pet lovers, what can we do to take care of the animals in our lives? Just like us, dogs, cats and other much-loved creatures can suffer from heatstroke, so hydration and shade are key.

You don’t have to walk your dogs in this heat.

As being outside is so uncomfortable, you may have to adjust your usual habits too - including walks. “You don’t have to walk your dogs in this heat,” says Battersea Dogs and Cats Home's welfare manager Rebecca Verne. “It really just isn’t worth the risk of taking them outside.”

Yet the oppressive heat doesn’t mean your pets need to be locked down either; there are plenty of ways to get creative while keeping cool - as some of these great tips show.

Make tasty cold treats

Let sleeping dogs lie in the shade. Euronews Green

Just like iced coffees and cucumber drinks are in demand from hot humans, you can easily cater to your pets’ needs too. Ice cubes in the water bowl are a refreshing place to start.

Dog owner and journalist Marthe de Ferrer suggests freezing yoghurt into ice cubes and adding to their food in the morning. Filling a kong (hollow dog toy) and ‘licky mat’ with wet dog food and freezing it has also gone down a treat with her pair.

Frozen snacks aren’t limited to canines, either. Battersea has a simple recipe for cat-friendly ice lollies.

Walk dogs in the morning (if at all)

It’s received wisdom that dogs need a walk at least once a day. But while exercise is of course essential to their health and wellbeing, priorities have to shift in extreme heat.

Many more dogs develop heatstroke on hot walks than while stuck in hot cars, so walks at cooler times of the day - ideally in shady areas with access to ponds or streams - are recommended. Early morning strolls are best as the temperatures are cooler than in the evening.

Some dogs, particularly breeds known for their energy and endurance, may not self-regulate their exercise in the heat. It's therefore important for owners to enforce breaks to avoid heatstroke, recommends Sophie Mae, founder of Southampton-based dog-walking and pet-sitting service Furends.

Shade hop or find bodies of water on your dog walks. Marthe de Ferrer

If you’re feeling unsure, touch the pavement with your hand: if it’s too hot for you, it’s definitely too hot for your pooch’s paws.

“It’s really about the mental stimulation rather than physical exercise when it’s this hot out,” Battersea’s welfare manager adds.

Basic training exercises like sniff games (hiding treats around the house) and scatter feeding can keep your dogs occupied, says Marthe. Though she cautions against trying to teach dogs new tricks when they’re on the verge of overheating. Who among us would want to do an advanced sudoku puzzle at + 35C?

How to keep your pets cool at home

Pets will also benefit from investing in a fan at home. Marthe de Ferrer

The first port of call for animals in cages or hutches is, of course, moving them out of the sun.

Keep an eye on your cats too, who have a tendency to wander into sticky situations - such as an open greenhouse, shed, or in the cool spot under a car. (Car owners should take note of this).

"People always think about cats sort of lounging in the sun and enjoying being hot but they can also struggle in the temperatures,” says Bridie Williams, Rehoming and welfare manager at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

“If they start sort of showing things like getting a bit agitated, being flat, rapid breathing [...] it's important to give your vet a call."

Be sure to move a sunbathing dog into the shade.

Dogs don’t always know what’s best for them either, so be sure to move a sunbathing dog into the shade. Not only are they at risk of heatstroke, dogs - even long-haired ones, and especially those with white fur - are susceptible to sunburn. Doggy suncream is available from shops like Pets at Home.

You may be tempted to shave your pet's fur to keep them cool but this can sometimes expose them to the risk of sunburn and interfere with their natural ability to regulate body temperature. Instead, Sophie recommends regular brushing to remove excess fur and summer trims for medium and long-haired dogs.

There’s an array of things you can do to keep them cool inside, too. Cooling jackets, wet towels and cool mats can all be employed as suits. And most humans and dogs agree that cold showers are a godsend.

Wrapping a dog in a damp towel for long periods of time can act like insulation, however, which can be detrimental to the dog's ability to regulate its body temperature, says Sophie of Furends. Instead, drench a thin towel or rag in water and drape it over your dog’s underbelly and inner thighs for short bursts of time.

Additionally, using pet-safe cooling gear like a cooling mat or vest can also help keep dogs cool during hot weather.

While water can help keep pets cool, they can still overheat if they're swimming. If you have a dog pool in your garden, place it in the shade, make sure to limit your pet's playtime and replace the water if it gets too warm, recommends Sophie.

Don't forget about wildlife during the heatwave

Pets aren’t the only animals that need a helping hand during a heatwave, in our increasingly less temperate part of the world.

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society is urging people to leave shallow bowls of water out for hedgehogs and other wildlife. With a thought to even smaller creatures, they suggest adding a few pebbles to ensure insects can escape too.

“If you’re able to,” the RSPB tweets, “you can help wildlife at home in a heatwave by providing water, feeding birds a little food, often and keeping feeders clean, and creating shady spots in your outdoor space.”

A birdbath is the easiest way to hydrate birds, it adds. The best ones are located in safe spaces, are at least 30cm in diameter, have sloped sides and use a rock or two for birds to perch on. Be sure to keep it clean and change the water daily, and songbirds will thank you for your service.

Watch the video above to learn more tips to keep your pets happy in the heat.