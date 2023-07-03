By Ally Wybrew

Temperatures in the UK look set to hit the high 30°Cs this month as the country prepares for another scorching summer.

July is set to be a scorcher in the UK with temperatures expected to reach the mid to high 30°Cs.

Last month saw many UK residents flood to parks, beaches and back gardens in an attempt to escape the heat, and it’s looking likely to happen again this July.

The Met Office has confirmed that towards the end of the month, temperatures should head into the high 30°Cs.

This means a return to hot days and often uncomfortably hot nights for many Brits, who’ll likely have been enjoying the recent cooler temperatures.

UK’s June was the hottest on record

Though last week saw cooler temperatures across the British Isles – with dashes of rain and surprisingly brisk breezes – June was still the hottest since records began. In parts of South East England, highs hit 32°C, a phenomenon caused in part by climate change.

Health alerts and water shortages were not uncommon, while the rising levels of algae blooms in rivers saw a spate of fish deaths across the country. On the River Cam, hundreds of dead fish were seen floating on the surface.

Mike Kendon, a climate information scientist at The Met Office, said that June’s persistent warmth made it notable.

“What has been particularly unusual is the persistent warmth for much of the month, with temperatures reaching 25°C widely for at least a fortnight, and at times 28°C to 30°C – whereas we would more typically expect maximum temperatures in the high teens or low 20s at this time of year.”

A digital billboard is seen displaying June's hot temperature in Central London. SOPA Images/ Hesther Ng / SOPA Images

July confirmed to be hotter than June

Heading into July, the UK looks set to see a return of those baking hot days. Following a couple of weeks of mid-20°C heat, The Met Office predicts temperatures will shift into the mid to high 30°Cs towards the end of the month and into early August.

Last July saw thermometers reach a rare 40°C. Although experts are saying it’s unlikely to get that hot again, it’s not impossible. The rising temperatures are the result of a high-pressure band moving in, replacing the low-pressure front currently causing cooler summer spells.

How is climate change affecting UK weather?

June’s unusually hot weather, and July’s predicted levels, are partially caused by climate change. As the world heats up, many countries see an increasing frequency of hotter summers like the one the UK is experiencing now.

Mike explains, “While the UK has always had periods of warm weather, what climate change does is increase the frequency and intensity of these warm weather events, increasing the likelihood of high-temperature records being broken, like we saw for 2022’s annual temperature for the UK.”