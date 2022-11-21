Dozens of towns and cities in Britain are at risk of disappearing into the sea within 80 years, new maps predict.

The maps, published by news organisation Climate Central, present a sobering image of the disastrous effects of climate change on the UK.

Climate Central has predicted that much of London could be underwater by 2100.

A 3 degrees Celsius global temperature rise would have a “disastrous impact” for Britain, the non-profit organisation said.

And it’s not just Britain at risk. Climate Central estimates that 275 million people live in the areas that will go underwater by 2100.

How sea level rise will affect the UK

Climate Central’s interactive maps predict which parts of the world will be affected by rising sea levels.

According to the maps, a temperature rise of even 1.5 degrees Celsius would submerge central areas of the UK’s capital.

The east coast of England is also particularly vulnerable. The maps predict that large areas just north of Peterborough and Cambridge will be uninhabitable.

The situation is also critical along the Humber, with towns like Hull likely to be submerged by 2100. A large area of the Midlands will also be underwater.

The maps have settings to show the effects of sea level rise with varying levels of global warming.

By increasing the temperature rise from global warming to 3 degrees Celsius, other parts of the UK appear at risk.

In England’s southeast, coastal towns in Hampshire, Sussex, Essex and Kent are in danger of disappearing into the sea.

Dundee, Perth and St Andrews in Scotland are also at risk of coastal flooding.

What areas of Europe will be affected by sea level rise?

Other countries in Europe will also see devastating flooding, Climate Central predicts.

Belgium, Germany, northern France and half of the Netherlands will disappear underwater by 2100, the organisation found.

How quickly is the sea level rising?

The researchers at Climate Central warn that the predicted increase in global temperature of 3 degrees Celcius by the beginning of next century would have a “disastrous impact.”

Since 1993, the rise in sea levels has been accelerating. According to the UK-based Royal Society, the rate of global-average rise over the last decade is 3.6 mm per year.

“If CO2 and other greenhouse gases continue to increase on their current trajectories, it is projected that sea level may rise, at minimum, by a further 0.4 to 0.8 m by 2100,” the independent scientific academy wrote on their website.

“ Future ice sheet melt could make these values considerably higher.”