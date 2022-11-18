Deadlocked COP27 climate talks received a boost late on Thursday as the EU proposed a loss and damage fund for vulnerable countries.

The EU proposal ties compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts.

The climate compensation issue has been one of the thorniest issues at the conference, with wealthy nations holding out against the demand.

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc is "a final offer" that seeks to "find a compromise" between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. talks in Egypt.

Will other countries sign up to the EU loss and damage fund proposal?

Timmermans said he was "encouraged" by immediate reaction to the proposal and more engagement on the offer is expected Friday.

"This is about not having a failure here," said Timmermans. "We we cannot afford to have a failure. Now, if our steps forward are not reciprocated, then obviously there will be a failure. But I hope I hope we can avoid that."

However, it’s unclear whether other rich nations will sign up. China and Saudi Arabia have insisted that the 2015 Paris Agreement should not be changed and said money for a fund should come from developed nations.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday morning that the EU's was “a big step" in the right direction but that she still expected negotiations to run into overtime.

“I packed my suitcase for the whole weekend,” she told German television.

Asked whether China will participate in such a loss and damage fund, Baerbock replied: “We are arguing massively for it.”