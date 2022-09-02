Environmental protestors have glued themselves to the Speaker’s Chair inside the UK parliament to demand a citizens’ assembly on climate change.

Just before midday on 2 September, three members of Extinction Rebellion (XR), booked on a tour of the building, glued themselves in a chain around the chair, then took turns to read a speech.

Members of Parliament are still on their summer break so are not currently in session.

What did XR say in their speech in the UK parliament?

“We are in crisis. And what goes on in this chamber every day makes a joke out of us all. We can not afford to carry on like this,” they told the empty chamber.

“It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done.”

Three activists glued themselves in a chain around the Speaker's Chair. Gareth Morris/Extinction Rebellion

The trio went on to add that the UK needs a citizens’ assembly to empower ordinary people to make decisions that benefit everyone.

“It is possible to change things and update politics so it really represents ordinary people,” Alanna Byrne of Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

What is a citizens’ assembly?

“Independent citizens’ assemblies can show that those blocking progress in Westminster have no democratic mandate to continue destroying the environment and give power back to people,” explains Byrne.

Selected like a jury and supported by independent expert knowledge, she added, this would be true democracy that reflects the diversity of the UK population.

Activists also chained themselves to entry gates outside the building using bike locks. Extinction Rebellion

Other members of the environmental group climbed scaffolding around Big Ben, holding a banner that read: “Let the people decide, citizens assembly now”.

Two protesters used bike locks to chain themselves to railings at the New Palace Yard entrance gates.

Protesters climbed scaffolding around Big Ben to unfurl a banner reading 'Let the people decide, citizens assembly now'. Extinction Rebellion

Around 50 people were involved in the non-violent action at the Palace of Westminster. Police responded to the protests inside and outside of the building.

“We are aware of an incident on the parliamentary estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency,” a spokesperson for the House of Commons said.