Global agricultural production is already being affected by climate change. From plant growth to crop yields, our food security is being challenged on multiple fronts, with droughts, higher temperatures and flooding all taking their toll.

As weather patterns become more variable across the globe, what can be done to make our food crops more resilient to a warming world?

In this Climate Now debate, our panel of experts will be discussing these issues in depth, to uncover how we can prepare our agricultural systems for the changes to come while helping the industry to reduce its carbon footprint.

We will be discussing the impact of heatwaves and drought conditions on cereals, which are essential for daily calorie intakes worldwide. We will also look at how climate change is already impacting agriculture in Europe, using data and projections from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Extreme weather events, including floods and storms, will also take centre stage, and we’ll be asking how we can create climate-resilient strains of our most vital food crops.

What are the current pressures on agriculture?

Climate change means variable weather patterns, shifting seasons and more extreme weather events are becoming a daily reality, making it harder for farmers to produce crops in the same tried and tested way.

Climate change is not the only pressure facing our agricultural system though. Food production is also linked to energy consumption, water use and even war - as demonstrated by current wheat shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Copernicus, 90 per cent of the food produced globally is consumed in the countries which produce it. And while crop yields can vary by as much as 25 per cent from one year to the next, global production as a whole fluctuates by less than 3 per cent each year.

Localised food production is, therefore, key to ensuring food security, but with weather patterns changing due to climate change, what does this mean for individual nations and the EU as a whole?

Is agriculture driving climate change?

Intensive agriculture contributes to the climate crisis too, with the industry releasing significant amounts of methane and nitrous oxide, while also creating monocultures and harming biodiversity.

According to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), our global food system is the primary driver of biodiversity loss. Their 2021 report ‘Food system impacts on biodiversity loss’, produced in partnership with Chatham House and Compassion in World Farming, states that agriculture is a threat to 86 per cent of global species at risk of extinction.

The report also highlights that the global push to produce cheaper food over the past few decades means that the agricultural industry is now responsible for around 30 per cent of human-produced emissions.

Although much of the damage is being done by animal agriculture, monocrop agriculture is also leading to widespread issues with biodiversity and habitat loss too.

The weather and water problem

Monocropping is just part of the problem though. Variable weather systems and water shortages also need to be addressed if we are to maintain food security in the future.

In Europe, due to the gradual shifting of the seasons - spring arrived earlier by 0.3 days per year between 2000 and 2016 according to this study - wheat crops are ready to harvest earlier in the year too. As a result, wheat plants are not able to absorb as much sunlight as in the past, restricting growth and leading to harvests of lower yield.

While there is the option of growing a second wheat harvest, this requires more water to produce, and water is becoming scarcer.

According to Christian Huyghe, Science Director at France’s National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (INRAE), although overall precipitation in Europe is similar to decades past, it is now falling as rain instead of snow. This means that it passes through the water cycle much faster and is not stored in the Alps and Pyrenees as it once was.

Can agriculture go green?

With so much at stake, and so many complex problems, how can the agricultural industry adapt? Firstly, food production needs to be seen in a broader context if we are to truly understand the problems that we face. Which includes analysing and aiming to reduce energy consumption, land use and water use.

We also need to understand that conditions vary across the board, and that pressures are unevenly distributed across different regions of Europe and the wider world. This is where data analyses by organisations like Copernicus become key.

How can we grow more resilient crops?

The use of pesticides and herbicides within the agricultural industry also needs to be urgently addressed if habitats and ecosystems are to be restored.

According to a 2019 paper from the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the UN (FAO) titled ‘The State of the World Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture’, of the 6,000 different plant species used for food, just nine - including wheat, rice and maize - account for 66 per cent of total crop production.

Over-reliance on just a handful of crops makes them more susceptible to pests and diseases and weakens and reduces soil fertility.

Over-reliance on just a handful of crops makes them more susceptible to pests and diseases and weakens and reduces soil fertility. This in turn encourages the use of chemical fertilisers to improve the fertility which has been lost.

In order to improve the resilience of our food, more diverse crops need to be grown, and more land given over to nature in order to boost biodiversity and give local ecosystems the chance to recover.

Meet our panellists

Dr Carlo Buontempo euronews

Dr Carlo Buontempo, Director, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Carlo heads Europe's climate change information service, the leading source of data on the true state of our planet to inform policy and business decisions. Copernicus also offers tools for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Carolina Wackerhagen euronews

Carolina Wackerhagen, Project Coordinator at Lake Constance Foundation

Carolina Wackerhagen is an environmental scientist and project coordinator at the Lake Constance Foundation. Since 2016, she has worked in the field of agriculture and the food sector, with a focus on sustainable agricultural systems.

Wijnand Sukkel euronews

Wijnand Sukkel, Senior Researcher AgroEcology at Wageningen University & Research

Wijnand Sukkel is a Senior Researcher at Wageningen University and Research Centre at the research station for field crops. Wijnand is an agro-ecologist who is currently developing farming systems that can meet a broad set of sustainability challenges, including resilience and regeneration targets.

Christian Huyghe euronews

Christian Huyghe, Scientific Director of Agriculture at INRA

Doctor of Agricultural Engineering and Director of Research in "Plant Genetics and Improvement" at INRA, Christian Huyghe is currently Scientific Director of Agriculture at INRAE. He is in charge of issues related to the changes of production systems towards multi-performance, partnerships with technical institutes and cooperatives and the general issue of innovation in agriculture

Moderator: Jeremy Wilks

Euronews science reporter Jeremy Wilks covers everything from climate change to healthcare innovation. He has reported on science research, innovation and digital technology across Europe for over a decade. Jeremy is the presenter of the monthly Climate Now series on Euronews.