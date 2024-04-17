To mark the publication of the Copernicus Climate Change Service's annual European State of the Climate report, we’re asking experts how rising temperatures are affecting our health, our oceans and more. Don't miss our Climate Now Live Debate on 24 April at 14.00 CEST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back on last year’s climate data, it’s clear that the consequences of rising temperatures are being increasingly felt across the globe, and Europe is no exception.

Last year was the hottest year on record, and data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service showed that Europe is actually the fastest warming continent in the world, with temperatures rising at twice the rate of the global average.

The three warmest years on record for Europe have all occurred since 2020, and the ten warmest since 2007.

How does that translate to real-life? Last year saw more frequent heat waves and devastating wildfires, along with flash floods and droughts. The heat is also taking a toll on biodiversity and even our own health, with an increasing number of heat-related deaths recorded globally.

On 22nd April, the Copernicus Climate Change Service releases its annual European State of the Climate report, with brand new data for 2023.

In this live panel discussion, Euronews will be breaking down the report’s key messages and discussing what’s at stake for Europe’s climate with a panel of experts.

Join us on 24 April at 14:00 CEST for our Climate Now Live Debate and learn more about how Europe is adapting to this new climate reality.

Can we handle the heat?

As humans, our health is intricately linked to our environment. When that environment shifts, it can have a lasting impact on our bodies. Hotter weather has been linked to cardiovascular issues and can even affect how our immune systems function.

A woman fans herself to cool off during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, 10 July, 2023. Manu Fernandez/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Climbing temperatures have led to multiplying incidents of “heat stress”, a condition where the human body can’t get rid of excess heat. In response, the body’s core temperature rises and heart rate goes up – and in extreme cases it can even lead to death.

Prolonged exposure to heat stress can exacerbate existing health conditions and increase the risk of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, especially among vulnerable populations.

There are a number of ways to mitigate heat stress, and some European countries have been testing them – like adjusting working hours during heatwaves to prevent exposure during peak temperatures, or providing air conditioned break rooms for outdoor workers or the elderly.

We’ll be discussing the latest data on heat stress with our panellists, as well as how to build awareness and develop early warning systems.

An ocean of trouble

The oceans are warming along with the rest of the planet, and the scale and speed at which all of our oceans have been warming in recent years has alarmed scientists.

Studies have found that the total number of days with marine heatwaves - averaged across the globe - has increased by 50% over the past century. In the future, marine heatwaves are expected to become even more frequent and intense and last longer due to climate change.

Young people cool off by jumping into the sea during a heatwave in the Vioulagmeni suburb of Athens, Greece, Saturday, 22 July, 2023. Manu Fernandez/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Last summer, ocean surface temperatures hit new highs, especially in the northeast Atlantic off the coasts of the UK and Ireland, which experienced a major marine heatwave classified as “extreme” in June.

Marine heatwaves like these have wide-reaching consequences on wildlife, biodiversity and ocean currents.

Warmer waters disrupt the food chain by changing the distribution of algae, plankton, fish and other creatures. Marine heatwaves can also cause toxic algae to bloom, which is dangerous for wildlife and humans. In worst case scenarios, extreme heat can lead to mass mortality events.

Scientists are also concerned about the effects the hotter weather could have on ocean currents, which have a significant impact on the climate in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important ocean currents for Europe’s climate, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), has already weakened as a result of anthropogenic climate change and is possibly moving towards a tipping point. This could have enormous repercussions, which we’ll break down with our panellists during the debate.

Adapting to a new reality

The European Union has for years been investing in strategies to adapt to the unavoidable consequences of climate change, while trying to limit the damage through preventative measures.

Four pillars to the EU Commission’s climate strategy include making adaptation smarter, swifter and more systemic and stepping up international action on adaptation to climate change.

In practice, adapting to a hotter planet means rethinking cities - where a large part of the world’s population lives – and building differently to reduce emissions and respond to new problems a hotter climate can pose.

Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Investment in renewable energies is also a major priority for governments across the continent. Transitioning to clean energy sources like solar and wind will be key if the EU wants to hit its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and become climate neutral by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

What could a climate resilient Europe look like in the future? Tune in on 24 April at 14.00 CEST via this page or on the Euronews YouTube channel for what’s sure to be a lively debate with some of the top voices in the field.

Meet our panellists:

Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Dr Samantha Burgess is Deputy Director of C3S, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, working to improve understanding of climate-related risks. C3S provides open access to climate data globally to inform better decision-making. Samantha has previously focused on environmental resilience, sustainable finance and ocean governance in roles including chief scientific advisor and head of policy in government, business, NGOs and academia.

Francesca Racioppi, Head of the World Health Organization European Centre for Environment and Health

Francesca Racioppi has more than 30 years of international experience in environment and health policies and science. Her work experience includes sustainable and healthy transport and urban policies and interventions, the promotion of “health in all policies” approaches, climate change, One Health, health impact assessment, violence and injury prevention, and consumer safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Ürge-Vorsatz, Professor at the Central European University and Vice Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Diana Ürge-Vorsatz is a Professor at the Central European University, Vice Chair of the IPCC, and Vice President of the Hungarian Scientific Panel on Climate Change. With extensive experience in IPCC assessments and leadership roles, she's a renowned expert in climate science and policy. Her work spans academia, international organizations, and media, advocating for informed climate action globally.

Helen Findlay, Biological Oceanographer, Plymouth Marine Laboratory

Helen Findlay is interested in understanding the effects of climate change and ocean acidification on marine ecosystems, and the application of this knowledge to maintain a healthy, sustainable ocean. She uses a combination of experimental, observational, and modelling tools to investigate the impacts of climate change and ocean acidification on marine organisms and ecosystem functioning, with a particular focus on the Arctic.

Moderator, Jeremy Wilks, Euronews Science Correspondent