12:28

24 countries sign pledge to accelerate transition to 100% zero-emission cars and vans

24 countries joined a pledge to accelerate the transition to 100% zero-emission cars and vans on Thursday as COP26 marked Transport Day, the UK presidency said in a statement.

"Together, we will work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets," the declaration said.

The declaration also includes commitments from cities and local entities as well as from the car-manufacturing industry.

But campaigners criticised countries with large car-manufacturing industries for staying out of the deal.

“What’s gravely concerning today is that major economies like the US, Germany, China, Japan and manufacturers like VW, Toyota and Hyundai could not even bring themselves to sign a declaration on electric vehicles that promises less than what’s actually required to maintain climate security," said Martin Kaiser, Executive Director of Greenpeace Germany.

"The scale of ambition in the deal itself was disappointingly weak," the group said.