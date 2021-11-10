Copyright AP Photo-
COP26 entered a new phase of negotiations on Wednesday after a first draft of the summit's final decision was circulated early this morning.
Here is what you need to know as Day 10 gets underway :
- Delegates from almost 200 countries are due to review and start negotiating the text of the draft decision on Wednesday.
- The draft calls on countries to strengthen their climate plans by the end of next year, "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels," and urges developed countries to "urgently scale-up" financial support for developing nations.
- "Not good enough," say environmentalists. A Greenpeace executive compared the draft decision to a "polite request that countries maybe, possibly, do more next year."
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit COP26 again today. He is expected to take stock of progress achieved so far while urging countries to take climate action.
- Today is Transport Day at COP26. Expect several announcements "to speed up our move to zero-emission vehicles," as the UK presidency puts it.
If you weren't able to follow along on Tuesday, here are five takeaways from COP26 Gender Day.
12:29
Are you ready to switch to a zero-emission vehicle now?
12:28
24 countries sign pledge to accelerate transition to 100% zero-emission cars and vans
24 countries joined a pledge to accelerate the transition to 100% zero-emission cars and vans on Thursday as COP26 marked Transport Day, the UK presidency said in a statement.
"Together, we will work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emissionglobally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets," the declaration said.
The declaration also includes commitments from cities and local entities as well as from the car-manufacturing industry.
But campaigners criticised countries with large car-manufacturing industries for staying out of the deal.
“What’s gravely concerning today is that major economies like the US, Germany, China, Japan and manufacturers like VW, Toyota and Hyundai could not even bring themselves to sign a declaration on electric vehicles that promises less than what’s actually required to maintain climate security," said Martin Kaiser, Executive Director of Greenpeace Germany.
"The scale of ambition in the deal itself was disappointingly weak," the group said.
12:12
12:01
In first, draft decision mentions fossil fuels
The draft published on Wednesday calls upon parties to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”.
If adopted, it would be a first. The 2015 Paris climate agreement did not include references to fossil fuels -- a silence that activists considered as a major gap in the deal.
But environmentalists are not crying victory just yet.
"While the text calls for an accelerated phaseout of coal and fossil fuel subsidies, wreckers like the Saudi and Australian governments will be working to gut that part before this conference closes," Greenpeace said in a statement.
11:44
'Not good enough': Greenpeace chief reacts to draft decision
"The new draft final decision text published today is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it’s an agreement that we’ll all cross our fingers and hope for the best. It’s a polite request that countries maybe, possibly, do more next year. That’s not good enough," tweeted Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of International.
"Negotiators shouldn’t even think about leaving Glasgow until they’ve agreed a deal that meets the moment. Because most assuredly, this one does not," she added.
11:26
What's in the draft decision released this morning?
Delegates from almost 200 countries are due to review and start negotiating the text of the draft decision released on Wednesday.
Here is a summary of what the 7-page text says:
- The draft COP26 decision released this morning highlights “alarm and concern” about global warming while continuing to call on the world to cut about half of its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030.
- But it doesn’t provide specific agreements on the three major goals that the UN set going into the negotiations.
- The draft mentions the need to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels and achieve “net-zero” by mid-century.
- It urges countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels,” but makes no explicit reference to ending the use of oil and gas.
- The draft also acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to their pledge of providing $100 billion (€86 billion) a year in financial help by 2020 to help poor nations cope with global warming.
- The draft reaffirms the goals set in Paris in 2015 of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5C preferred.
- Highlighting the challenge of meeting those goals, the document “expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 C of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
- The draft calls on nations that don’t have national goals that would fit with the 1.5 or 2C temperature rise limits to come back with stronger targets next year.
- In a nod to one of the key issues for poorer countries, the draft vaguely “urges” developed nations to compensate developing countries for “loss and damage.” The idea has faced resistance from wealthy nations.
Read the full draft decision here.
Separate draft proposals were also released on other issues being debated at the talks, including rules for international carbon markets and the frequency by which countries have to report on their efforts.
With AP
11:07
Watch live: COP26 holds high-level plenary
10:49