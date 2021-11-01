Masked Oxfam protesters gathered near Queen Street in Glasgow’s city centre ahead of the COP26 World Leaders Summit later today.

The group wore caricatured faces of major world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The protesters were also kitted out in kilts and carrying bagpipes. Calling themselves the ‘COP26 Hot Air Band’, they performed a number of traditional Scottish songs.

COP26 will be held between 31 October - 12 November 2021.

