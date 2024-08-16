In Pictures: The street delights of the Edinburgh Fringe

Check out the best pics that Euronews Culture captured while taking in this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Although the vast majority of the Fringe's wonders take place in tiny rooms across the city, before you've even made it into a venue you are treated to the fantastical sights and sounds of the city.

Edinburgh's population swells during August, with many out on the streets performing, promoting, and getting up to all manner of things.

Taiwanese performers promote 'Lost Connection' Jonny Walfisz

A juggler entertains the crowds Jonny Walfisz

A fire alarm drives the entirety of the Summerhall out onto the streets Jonny Walfisz

Tattooists for Sanatorium Tattoo provide their services in the Summerhall Jonny Walfisz

A Euronews shoutout on a poster Jonny Walfisz

Fire jugglers in the Meadows Jonny Walfisz

Gothic nuns silently promote the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre's 'Crucible' Jonny Walfisz

A silent disco tour in the Meadows Jonny Walfisz

Religious workshops Jonny Walfisz

Bag pipes in town Jonny Walfisz

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival takes place until 26 August.