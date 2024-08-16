In Pictures: The street delights of the Edinburgh Fringe

Check out the best pics that Euronews Culture captured while taking in this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Although the vast majority of the Fringe's wonders take place in tiny rooms across the city, before you've even made it into a venue you are treated to the fantastical sights and sounds of the city.
Edinburgh's population swells during August, with many out on the streets performing, promoting, and getting up to all manner of things.
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival takes place until 26 August.