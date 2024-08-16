EventsEventsPodcasts
In Pictures: The street delights of the Edinburgh Fringe

Silent nuns promoting 'Crucible' on the Mile
Silent nuns promoting 'Crucible' on the Mile Copyright Jonny Walfisz
By Jonny Walfisz
Published on
Check out the best pics that Euronews Culture captured while taking in this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Although the vast majority of the Fringe's wonders take place in tiny rooms across the city, before you've even made it into a venue you are treated to the fantastical sights and sounds of the city.

Edinburgh's population swells during August, with many out on the streets performing, promoting, and getting up to all manner of things.

Taiwanese performers promote 'Lost Connection'
Taiwanese performers promote 'Lost Connection'Jonny Walfisz
A juggler entertains the crowds
A juggler entertains the crowdsJonny Walfisz
A fire alarm drives the entirety of the Summerhall out onto the streets
A fire alarm drives the entirety of the Summerhall out onto the streetsJonny Walfisz
Tattooists for Sanatorium Tattoo provide their services in the Summerhall
Tattooists for Sanatorium Tattoo provide their services in the SummerhallJonny Walfisz
A Euronews shoutout on a poster
A Euronews shoutout on a posterJonny Walfisz
Fire jugglers in the Meadows
Fire jugglers in the MeadowsJonny Walfisz
Gothic nuns silently promote the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre's 'Crucible'
Gothic nuns silently promote the Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre's 'Crucible'Jonny Walfisz
A silent disco tour in the Meadows
A silent disco tour in the MeadowsJonny Walfisz
Religious workshops
Religious workshopsJonny Walfisz
Bag pipes in town
Bag pipes in townJonny Walfisz

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival takes place until 26 August.

