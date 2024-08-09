The perfume costs €99 and has been certified suitable for animal use - but some say it could make dogs lose their scents of identity.

Fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched a new alcohol-free perfume for dogs called ‘Fefé’ in honour of Domenico Dolce’s poodle, but not all vets and pet owners agree it's safe or appropriate.

The perfume costs 99 euros for 100 millilitres and has been certified suitable for animal use.

It follows a Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol designed to ensure a degree of safety of cosmetic products for animals comparable to that required for humans, according to Dolce & Gabbana.

The perfume has been certified suitable for animal use according to the Italian 'Safe Pet Cosmetics' protocol. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

“Through a compliance recognition to this protocol granted by Bureau Veritas Italia, participating companies demonstrate their sensitivity in creating products that ensure the safety and respect of the animal, in accordance with established standards,” the company said in a statement issued for the launch of the perfume.

Bureau Veritas Italia is a publicly held company that provides inspection, laboratory verification and certification services.

All of the dog owners consulted agree that the fragrance is “gentle and well accepted by their pets,” and veterinarians approve of the product, according to the company web page dedicated to ‘Fefé’, which cites performance reviews by veterinarians and customers.

Smells like a potential doggy identity crisis?

Some vets argue that pet fragrances could disturb a dog's sense of the world around it. Canva

Not all veterinarians agree on the use of perfumes for dogs, as they may interfere with the animal's sense of smell and cover up bad odours that could be a symptom of diseases.

When the dog arrives, he sees you, wags his tail, but first smells you and then recognises you because you are stored in one of his ‘smell drawers.’ Therefore, this world of smells should not be changed. Federico Coccía Veterinarian

“Dogs recognise themselves by smells, they recognise a person by a smell,” said Federico Coccía, a veterinarian in Rome who holds a doctorate from the University of Teramo.

“When the dog arrives, he sees you, wags his tail, but first smells you and then recognises you because you are stored in one of his ‘smell drawers.’ Therefore, this world of smells should not be changed,” Coccia added.

Coccia said becoming aware of an ongoing dermatological disease can be problematic if dogs’ natural odours are covered up. “In the case of sebaceous dermatitis, for instance, the smell somehow completes my diagnosis.”

“The smell of breath, the smell of earwax are disguised by the perfume. So, it could be a problem even for us vets,” Coccia said.

Dog groomers have more positive views on using pet fragrances. Canva

Among the enthusiastic users of pet fragrances are groomers who take care of the hair and aesthetics of dogs.

Aliof Rilova Tano, a dog groomer at Morgana Carpentieri’s La Boutique delle Birbe parlor in Rome, said that in general he is in favour of using fragrances for pets.

“Our dogs live with us, so a little dog at home on the couch next to us with a perfume is always pleasant,” he said.

Grooming customers often feel the same way, so much so that customer Mariarita Ricciardi said she is in favour of “anything that has to do with a natural scenting ... and that can also help the quality of the hair.”

However, there are also pet owners who would never use perfumes on their animals.

“Especially brand perfumes, it seems to be a very exaggerated process of humanisation,” said Francesca Castelli, a dog-owner strolling in Rome’s Villa Borghese.