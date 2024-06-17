Louis Vuitton unveils its latest Pharrell Williams collaboration, a dog-themed Men's collection.

Louis Vuitton’s latest men’s wear has got dog owners hot under the collar. While the top fashion house kept a tight leash on its Spring-Summer 2025 Pre-Collection, it has now revealed how its collaboration with musician Pharrell has inspired paws-for-thought.

It’s a fashion collection for dog owners. That’s the bit. Sorry for all the ruff puns.

Pharrell Williams, the American musician from N.E.R.D. and behind hits like ‘Happy’ and Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’ has been the creative director at Louis Vuitton since 2023. After launching his first collection with the French luxury fashion house this time last year, his next Spring-Summer collection takes the brand in a different direction.

What's the theme this year, Pharrell? "Dogs". Care to expand on that? "No" Louis Vuitton

LVMH is affectionately calling the collection the “Dandy Dog Walkers”. In each of the promotional images, male models come with a canine companion. After all these years relying on accessories made of animal skins, Louis Vuitton has now cut out the processing and just put the animals there, live/raw.

The Louis Vuitton Canine Collection is a perfect mesh of Louis Vuitton’s Parisian aesthetic and Pharrell’s own distinctive visual style. The models are all decked out in ultra-stylised versions of sports casual wear, from the shorts to the flared trousers, while all the dogs and their accessories are suitably carriable to be ferried along the Champs-Élysées, dodging the little piles of other owner’s petite pups’ poop.

You couldn't fit a German Shepherd in there, could you? Louis Vuitton

The dogs themselves are the stars of this show. All of them are lovingly given Louis Vuitton leashes and collars. For those interested, there is already a Louis Vuitton dog collar available for the affordable price of €280 and a dog carry bag available for a mere €2,900.

The Spring-Summer 2025 Pre-Collection is yet to go on sale, so we can only imagine how much the adorable dog hats that this double denim model’s pups are adoring will end up retailing for.

Owners start looking like their pets a lot more when they start matching in outfits Louis Vuitton

Also don’t forget the dog bag of all dog bags. This one might not be able to carry a dog in it, but what’s more stylish a handbag to keep all matters of treats and poop-bags in than a Louis Vuitton bag in the shape of a dog.

I love how your dog bag goes with your dogs Louis Vuitton

There are other new dog accessories in the collection which are branded with the Louis Vuitton logo and a paw-print to write “Lovers” if you ignore the “V” of Vuitton. A Louis Vuitton dog bowl comes with a lid that makes it look a little like a tiny chic hat box.

Does my tail look big in this? Louis Vuitton

One model even sports a harness on their adorable fluffy friend. Everything a dog owner with an incredibly elastic bank account could ever dream of. Make sure this stuff is in your budget though, you wouldn’t want your partner to find your bank statements after a Louis Vuitton Canine Collection splurge and put you in the dog house. I’m sorry. I’ll stop now.