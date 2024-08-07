Taylor Swift's reign of supremacy and world domination shows no signs of slowing down, after picking up the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
The 'Tortured Poets Department' superstar once again leads the MTV VMA nominations with 10 nods - eight for her 'Fortnight' music video, as well as nominations for Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories.
Following her is her 'Fortnight' collaborator, Post Malone, who received eight nominations alongside Swift and earned a ninth for his country hit 'I Had Some Help', featuring Morgan Wallen.
The Artist of the Year category also includes Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and SZA, as announced on Tuesday.
Last year, Swift took home nine VMAs, bringing her career total to an impressive 23. This places her just behind Beyoncé, who currently has 28 (including two with Destiny’s Child), and ahead of Madonna, with 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, with 19.
Following Swift and Malone, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem each have six nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five apiece.
Blackpink's LISA, pop rocker Olivia Rodrigo, and American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims follow with four nominations each.
This year, there are 29 first-time nominees, including Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Swims, Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams and the multi-BRIT award winning RAYE.
The VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island on 11 September 2024. Fan voting is now open online across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends 30 August.
Here's the full list of nominations:
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Billie Eilish - Lunch
- Doja Cat - Pain the Town Red
- Eminem - Houdini
- SZA - Snooze
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
- Jack Harlow - Lovin on Me
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- August 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes
- September 2023: Glorilla - Lick or Sum
- October 2023: Benson Boone - In the Stars
- November 2023: Coco Jones - ICU
- December 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama
- January 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones
- February 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- March 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova
- April 2024: Flyana Boss - Yeaaa
- May 2024: Laufey - Goddess
- June 2024: Le Sserafim - Easy
- July 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun
Best Collaboration
- Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
- Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be
- Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll - Wild Ones J
- ung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Pop
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
- Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
- Eminem - Houdini
- Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
- Gunna - Fukumean
- Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
- Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti - Fe!n
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys - Lifeline
- Muni Long - Made for Me
- SZA - Snooze
- Tyla - Water
- Usha, Summer Walker & 21 Savage - Good Good
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Alternative
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
- Linkin Park - Friendly Fire
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi - Legendary
- Coldplay - Feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Kings of Leon - Mustang
- Lenny Kravitz - Human
- U2 - Atomic City
Best Latin
- Anitta - Mil Veces
- Bad Bunny - Monaco
- Karol G - Mi Ex Tenía Razón
- Myke Towers - Lala
- Peso Pluma & Anitta - Bellakeo
- Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky
- Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería
Best Afrobeats
- Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay - Sensational
- Tems - Love Me JeJe
- Tyla - Water
- Usher & Pheelz - Ruin
Best K-Pop
- Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
- Lisa - Rockstar
- NCT Dream - Smoothie
- NewJeans - Super Shy
- Stray Kids - Lalalala T
- Tomorrow X Together - Deja Vu
Video for Good
- Alexander Stewart - If You Only Knew
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)
- Coldplay - Felslikeimfallinginlove
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best for Me
- Raye - Genesis
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves
- Eminem - Houdini
- Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch
- Dua Lipa - Illusion
- Olivia Rodrigo - Obsessed
- Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Editing
- Anitta - Mil Veces
- Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
- Eminem - Houdini
- Lisa - Rockstar
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Choreography
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves
- Dua Lipa - Houdini
- Lisa - Rockstar
- Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande - The Boy Is Mine
- Eminem - Houdini
- Justin Timberlake - Selfish
- Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
- Olivia Rodrigo - Get Him Back!
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Art Direction
- Charli XCX - 360
- Lisa - Rockstar
- Megan Thee Stallion - Boa
- Olivia Rodrigo - Bad Idea Right?
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight