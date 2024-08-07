Taylor Swift's reign of supremacy and world domination shows no signs of slowing down, after picking up the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Tortured Poets Department' superstar once again leads the MTV VMA nominations with 10 nods - eight for her 'Fortnight' music video, as well as nominations for Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories.

Following her is her 'Fortnight' collaborator, Post Malone, who received eight nominations alongside Swift and earned a ninth for his country hit 'I Had Some Help', featuring Morgan Wallen.

The Artist of the Year category also includes Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and SZA, as announced on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for "Anti-Hero" during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, 12 September 2023. Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision

Last year, Swift took home nine VMAs, bringing her career total to an impressive 23. This places her just behind Beyoncé, who currently has 28 (including two with Destiny’s Child), and ahead of Madonna, with 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, with 19.

Following Swift and Malone, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Eminem each have six nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five apiece.

Blackpink's LISA, pop rocker Olivia Rodrigo, and American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims follow with four nominations each.

This year, there are 29 first-time nominees, including Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Swims, Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams and the multi-BRIT award winning RAYE.

The VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island on 11 September 2024. Fan voting is now open online across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends 30 August.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Billie Eilish - Lunch

Doja Cat - Pain the Town Red

Eminem - Houdini

SZA - Snooze

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Jack Harlow - Lovin on Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes

September 2023: Glorilla - Lick or Sum

October 2023: Benson Boone - In the Stars

November 2023: Coco Jones - ICU

December 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama

January 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones

February 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control

March 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova

April 2024: Flyana Boss - Yeaaa

May 2024: Laufey - Goddess

June 2024: Le Sserafim - Easy

July 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be

Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll - Wild Ones J

ung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Pop

ADVERTISEMENT

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem - Houdini

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Gunna - Fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Travis Scott Featuring Playboi Carti - Fe!n

Best R&B

Alicia Keys - Lifeline

Muni Long - Made for Me

SZA - Snooze

Tyla - Water

Usha, Summer Walker & 21 Savage - Good Good

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Alternative

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Hozier - Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed

Linkin Park - Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

Bon Jovi - Legendary

Coldplay - Feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day - Dilemma

Kings of Leon - Mustang

Lenny Kravitz - Human

U2 - Atomic City

Best Latin

Anitta - Mil Veces

Bad Bunny - Monaco

Karol G - Mi Ex Tenía Razón

Myke Towers - Lala

Peso Pluma & Anitta - Bellakeo

Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky

Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr Featuring Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy - City Boys

Chris Brown Featuring Davido and Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Tyla - Water

Usher & Pheelz - Ruin

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven

Lisa - Rockstar

NCT Dream - Smoothie

NewJeans - Super Shy

Stray Kids - Lalalala T

Tomorrow X Together - Deja Vu

Video for Good

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Stewart - If You Only Knew

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)

Coldplay - Felslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best for Me

Raye - Genesis

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Direction

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Eminem - Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Dua Lipa - Illusion

Olivia Rodrigo - Obsessed

Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Editing

Anitta - Mil Veces

Ariana Grande - We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Eminem - Houdini

Lisa - Rockstar

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Choreography

ADVERTISEMENT

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Dua Lipa - Houdini

Lisa - Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro - Touching the Sky

Tate McRae - Greedy

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande - The Boy Is Mine

Eminem - Houdini

Justin Timberlake - Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion - Boa

Olivia Rodrigo - Get Him Back!

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Art Direction