BRIT Awards 2024: RAYE makes history with record number of wins

Singer-songwriter RAYE made history last night, winning six of the seven prizes she was nominated for. She beats the likes of Blur, Adele and Harry Styles in terms of wins at a single ceremony.

The BRIT Awards 2024 saw RAYE clean up - and rightfully so.

The British singer-songwriter led the nominations with a record-breaking seven, and made history by winning a record number of six trophies, including Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (‘My 21st Century Blues’) and Song Of The Year (‘Escapism‘).

Prior to RAYE, no artist had won more than four BRIT Awards in any one year, with Blur, Adele and Harry Styles each achieving that feat. She is also the first woman to win Songwriter of the Year.

Collecting her prizes barefoot, she said: "The artist I was three years ago would not believe I'm in control - I'm my own boss."

RAYE faced years of rejection from her record label before being freed from her contract, allowing her to keep the songs she had written. She then decided to release them herself, leading to her song 'Escapism' becoming a viral TikTok hit and then a number one single.

Her debut album, 'My 21st Century Blues', was one of our Albums of the Year here at Euronews Culture. In our review, we wrote: "The album boldly breaks through genre boundaries and delves candidly into some of her most vulnerable life experiences. From the global smash-hit 'Escapism' to the emotionally charged, progressive house beats of 'Black Mascara' and the profoundly moving track 'Ice Cream Man', RAYE's prowess brilliantly shines through, proving her to be a true force to be reckoned with. The album is undoubtedly one of the year’s best."

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of her new single ‘Training Season’, and later won Best Pop Act. Her third album is expected to be released this year.

Elsewhere, US singer-songwriter SZA managed the impressive feat of bagging Best International Artist, beating the almighty Taylor Swift to the gong; predictably, International Song Of The Year went to Miley Cyrus for 'Flowers'; and International Group Of The Year went to boygenius.

Also one of our favourite albums from last year, boygenius - a supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - signed their debut LP in 2023 with the excellent 'the record'. In our end of year review, we wrote: "boygenius has delivered an addictive and achingly intimate ode to collaboration, and listening to 'the record' (stylised in lowercase like the band's name) makes you feel like you’re privy to a mic-sharing session between three mates who genuinely enjoy their creative time together."

Kylie Minogue, who picked up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, also closed the show with her own live performance.

Here is the full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2024:

Album Of The Year

Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’ – WINNER

Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’

Central Cee – ‘Let Go’

Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’

PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’

RAYE and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’ – WINNER

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’

Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE – WINNER

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle – WINNER

Young Fathers

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon – WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CasIsDead – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE – WINNER

Sault

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris – WINNER

Fred Again..

Romy

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE – WINNER

Yussef Dayes

International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

David Kushner – ‘Daylight’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’

Libianca – ‘People’

Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – WINNER

Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – ‘Miss You’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

Rema – ‘Calm Down’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’

Tyla – ‘Water’

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA – WINNER

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

boygenius – WINNER

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Brits Rising Star:

Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Songwriter Of The Year: RAYE

Producer Of The Year: Chase & Status