The singer recently provided contraceptive kits in Missouri, US, where almost all abortions have been banned after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, whose latest album ‘Guts’ made our top ranking of 2023, has been handing out free contraceptive pills - colloquially known as Plan B in the US - and condoms during her world tour.

The kits feature a slip of paper with a QR code that reads “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?” - echoing the lines of her hit song ‘Bad Idea Right?’.

The singer provided contraceptive kits at her most recent show in Missouri on Tuesday 12 March. The pack consisted of two morning-after pills, condoms, as well as information on finding and funding abortion care in the US.

The kits handed out came with the Missouri Abortion Fund credited below the aforementioned QR code.

This led Republican Missouri state senator Bill Eigel to state that the singer should be "ashamed" for handing out an "abortifacient", a drug which causes abortion.

"As the father of a daughter, I am horrified by this. Olivia Rodrigo passed out an abortifacient at her concert in St. Louis last night. This was sponsored by the “Missouri Abortion Fund.” Many of her fans are CHILDREN. Abortion hurts women. Physical damage of course, but also psychological. Women who have had abortions have higher rates of anxiety, mental health problems, substance abuse, and suicide. @oliviarodrigo is actively harming women in Missouri by championing abortion. She should be ashamed."

Missouri banned almost all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, with exceptions of saving a pregnant woman's life or preventing risk to physical health.

Missouri Republicans are also trying to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive healthcare like STI screenings and contraception in the state.

It's not the first time Rodrigo has made her stance on abortion crystal clear.

For instance, she used her Glastonbury debut in 2022 to protest against the overturning of Roe v Wade - aiming a “We hate you” at the conservative supreme court justices - and the singer previously shared a video announcing the launch of a new reproductive rights initiative, The Fund 4 Good.

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

She also shared that a portion of her tour proceeds will also go directly to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

It's a good idea, right?