The museum’s “showstopper items” include a tie made of bulletproof material, an insight into silk moth cocoons and threads under a microscope, and a 3D exhibit featuring horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neckties may not be considered the most exciting clothing item, but a new museum in Zagreb wants to change that.

The Croatian capital is now home to the world’s first cravat museum - located near the world’s shortest funicular. It's called Cravaticum - Museum Boutique of the Cravat.

“The museum's concept and ethos is to illustrate the historic significance of neckties and contribute to the worldwide promotion of Croatia, as a homeland of the cravat,” the museum said in a press release.

The exhibitions present the evolution of the tie, which they claim is 400 years old and was brought to the world by Croatian soldiers in the 17th century.

But it’s not all ancient history. “This treasure house of ties is far from outdated,” the museum says.

The 130 square metre exhibition space will be “contemporary, engaging, and visually captivating” with artefacts curated and narrated through works by contemporary local artists.

The exhibitions present the evolution of the tie, which they claim is 400 years old and was brought to the world by Croatian soldiers in the 17th century. Cravaticum Tisak

Cravaticum will display items from immersive uniforms of a Cravat regiment to innovative designs by Juraj Zigman, a renowned Croatian fashion designer who has worked with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cristina Aguilera, Cardi B, and others.

The museum’s “showstopper items” on display include a tie made of bulletproof material, an insight into silk moth cocoons and threads under a microscope and a 3D exhibit featuring horses.

"Learning should be fun, especially for the younger crowd, which is why this museum is designed to share numerous facts and stories about ties in an entertaining and interactive way," Igor Mladinović, one of the museum's co-owners, says.

Cravaticum is not the first bizarre museum to open in Croatia. The country is also home to the Museum of Broken Relationships, the Museum of Hangovers and Froggyland, a museum of taxidermy frogs.

Cravaticum is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. Tickets are priced at €8 for adults, €5 for students, and free of charge for children aged 7 or younger.