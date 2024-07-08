Nicki Minaj cancels festival slot in Romania over 'safety concerns'

Nicki Minaj abruptly cancelled her headlining performance at Romania’s SAGA Festival due to a planned protest today in the city.

US rapper Nicki Minaj was due to perform at Saga Festival in Bucharest last night (Sunday 7 July).

However, having been warned about "protests in the area" that are supposed to happen today, she said she needed to make "sound decisions".

In a post on X, Minaj said: "Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania's festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area.

The 41-year-old added: "As a mom, I have to make sure I'm making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival."

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce Nicki Minaj has just cancelled her performance due to concerns for her and her team’s well-being in Romania… This has nothing to do with SAGA, and is beyond our powers,” SAGA Festival organizers said in a statement. “The news has left us all devastated, and we know it’s a huge disappointment for all of you, just as it is for us.” The organizers added that all unscanned tickets for the sold-out Sunday festival would be refunded.

The rapper didn’t specify what protests she was referring to.

Crisis24 reports that “civil society groups plan to march in Bucharest” today (Monday 8 July).

“Business groups and taxpayers are demanding improvements to the state's fiscal policies and processes. Demonstrators will then rally in front of the Ministry of Finance until 13:30. It is likely that several hundred to low thousands of protesters will take part.”

Crisis24 adds: “Heightened security and localized transport disruptions are possible in the immediate vicinity of the protest. The demonstration will likely be peaceful.”

Hardly sounds like a high threat level of protest or a “safety concern”...

Nicki Minaj Jonathan Short/AP

This is not the first time Minaj has cancelled a show at the last minute.

In May, she got arrested in Amsterdam airport for allegedly attempting to take drugs out of the country. She claimed she had been treated differently because of her race.

The delay caused by her arrest forced her to miss a show at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, where fans waited for several hours before an announcement finally came that Minaj would not be performing after all.

The venue later posted an official update: “Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Saturday 25th May has been postponed,” they wrote. “Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP.”

Minaj is due to headline Wireless Festival in London on Friday (12 July) at Finsbury Park.