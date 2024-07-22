Celebrities react to Joe Biden dropping out of US presidential race

A-list actors, singers and other celebrities have paid tribute to Joe Biden and thrown their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris after Biden announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race.

The entertainment world has reacted to the bombshell news of Joe Biden dropping out of the US presidential race, and Hollywood is giving the current US President a heartfelt salute.

Biden announced his decision yesterday (Sunday 21 July), explaining that it was “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

Biden offered his “full support and endorsement” for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next Democratic presidential candidate.

The historic move comes amid intense pressure from the Democratic leaders, donors and even celebrities who called for Biden to step down.

Now, several stars have taken to social media to thank Biden and show their enthusiasm for Harris’ possible candidacy as the Democratic nominee.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill stated that Biden has “a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime.”

“He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after four years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos,” Hamill wrote. “Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.”

Barbra Streisand wrote that Biden would “go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term,” adding: “We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy.”

Director Jon Favreau said it was a “courageous and selfless decision.”

“The President did what he’s done for the last four years – he listened to the American people and put the country’s interests ahead of his own. The exact opposite of Donald Trump.”

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer posted an emotional thank-you message: “Thank you for being a true patriot and public servant for this country. You can retire knowing that your constituents have tremendous affection for you and all that you’ve sacrificed. You built back a better America. Thank you.”

She added: “DEMOCRATS... ASSEMBLE!”

Elsewhere, Finneas – the producer and brother of Billie Eilish – wrote on Instagram: “I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect”, while talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart reacted to the news with a one-word post on X: “Legend”.

Actress Julianne Moore stated: “Thank you President @joebiden for your service and decades of leadership. And for leading the strongest gun safety administration in US history.”

Kamala Harris is widely seen as the Democrat most likely to take Biden's place, and the Vice President received votes of confidence from celebs.

“Once again a sista comes to (the) rescue,” director Spike Lee wrote on Instagram, while Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis said: “I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide.”

Rapper Cardi B rejoiced on X, saying: "LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate," in reference to a video she'd posted on 30 June.

“I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” wrote Star Trek actor George Takei on X.

Vocal Trump critic Robert De Niro thanked Mr Biden for his "act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism" in a statement to The Hill. "Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump," he said.

As for actor Mark Ruffalo, he stated: "OK everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn't be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have been sharing a similar opinion to British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who posted: "If Biden's unfit to stay in the presidential race, then surely he's unfit to remain president too?"

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator and former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, stated: "Politics is just a brutal f****** blood sport."

Well, quite.

Prior to the news that Biden was dropping out of the race, there were several calls from those in the entertainment world for the president to step down, especially in the wake of his disastrous first presidential debate against Trump on 27 June.

Stephen King and Stephen Colbert suggested that he should step down, while actor George Clooney wrote an op-ed published by the New York Times, stating that the Democrats could not win against Trump with Biden on the ticket.

Trump reacted to Clooney’s column by saying that he should “go back to TV”.