By Gorkem Sifael

Fuad Ibrahimov, General Music Director and Chief Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, shares his deep connection with Shusha, a city steeped in cultural heritage and a pivotal point in his musical journey. Ibrahimov, who is also chief conductor of the Neue Philharmonie Munich and the Baku Chamber Orchestra, fondly recalls that he will be conducting at the 2021 Khari Bulbul Music Festival in Shusha, fulfilling a long-held dream.

Shusha has historical significance as the birthplace of Azerbaijan's great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The city's rich musical heritage, along with Ibrahimov's childhood experiences there, played a crucial role in his early musical education. He fondly recalls receiving a violin from the esteemed Azerbaijani composer Suleiman Aleskerov, a gift that marked the beginning of his musical journey.

Despite the challenges of war and displacement, Ibrahimov's passion for music remained steadfast, thanks to the unwavering support of his mother and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This support has enabled him to study in Germany and secure prestigious positions in major orchestras, realising dreams he once thought impossible.

As Ibrahimov participates in the 2024 edition of the Khari Bulbul Music Festival, he emphasises the importance of the festival in bringing together musicians from around the world and enriching Shusha's cultural life. He expresses his pride that Shusha has been selected as the Youth Capital of 2024 and encourages young people to pursue their passions with love and honesty.