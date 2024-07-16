Jack Black cancels tour over Tenacious D bandmate's Trump comment

Actor-musician Jack Black said he was "blindsided" by Kyle Gass' Trump quip, with the latter acknowledging that he made a "dangerous and terrible mistake." Their tour is now cancelled and “all future creative plans are on hold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following news today that Australian federal senator Ralph Babet issued a letter calling for the comedy rock band Tenacious D – helmed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass – to be deported from Australia following a comment made on stage about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Jack Black has said he’s cancelled the rest of the band's world tour.

Black’s bandmate Kyle Gass sparked an outcry with a comment he made in front of a live audience at the ICC Sydney venue on Sunday 14 July.

Black sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to his bandmate, who turned 64, before asking him to make a wish. Gass shared his wish with the audience: “Don’t miss Trump next time” - a reference to the less-than-day-old botched assassination attempt on the former President of the United States, which claimed the life of one rally attendant.

Two others were also critically injured. The shooter has since been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – who was shot dead at the scene by a Secret Service sniper.

This prompted Australian federal senator Ralph Babet has called for Tenacious D to be deported from Australia following the remarks onstage.

Babet has issued a letter calling for deportation, writing: “Tenacious D should be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert.”

He continued: “I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday. To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President.”

In a statement on Instagram, Black said he was "blindsided" by the comment.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," the comedian and actor wrote. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.”

In a separate post, Gass wrote: “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Tenacious D had six shows remaining on their current tour of Australia and New Zealand. The band was also scheduled to play a series of October concerts to support Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people.

Following the Trump assassination attempt, many celebrities have shared their reactions, including 50 Cent and Kid Rock.

Elsewhere, Trump supporters have been laying into Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who made a comment online about Trump’s appearance in public yesterday (15 July), his first since the shooting.

Hamill posted that the bandage the former president was seen wearing on his ear was “oversized”. He also went on to claim that the bandage wasn’t worn prior to his appearance.

“1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight.”

The response drew much criticism online.

Here are some of the reactions: