Bassey, known for recording the Bond songs ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ and ‘Moonraker’ said that receiving the rare honour from King Charles III made her more nervous than singing for him.

Dame Shirley Bassey received honours during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle today, a ceremony presided by King Charles III.

The Welsh singer, 87, was made a Companion of Honour in the New Year Honours list for her services to music, having previously become a dame in the 1999 honours list.

The exclusive title is awarded for service of “conspicuous national importance” and has the peculiarity of being limited to 65 people.

“I think it’s more nerve-racking to receive the award from him than to sing in front of him. I mean, it’s new, different, whereas singing I’ve been doing since I was a child.”

“I forgot to curtsy, but that’s why I grabbed his hands because I forgot to curtsy. Instinctive,” she said.

Singer Shirley Bassey is made a Companion of Honour by King Charles III at Windsor Castle - Tuesday 9 July 2024 Jonathan Brady/PA via AP

Bassey shared that the King had complimented her on her outfit, a sparkly black and white Isabell Kristensen dress.

“I asked him how he was, and he said he was fine and said: ‘You look wonderful,'” she said. “He wished me all the best and then I grabbed him – I know I shouldn’t have done that. But I grabbed both his hands and said: ‘I wish you well.’”

Dame Shirley Bassey after being made a Companion of Honour Andrew Matthews/AP

Previously, Bassey said after learning of her honour: “Receiving the Order of the Companions of Honour is just one of the most wonderful feelings.”

“Music has been a constant companion in my life. As a little girl growing up in Tiger Bay, I would dream of travelling the world and never imagined that one day my voice would take me to where I am now.”

The singer added: “Every step of my career has been about taking that chance, believing in myself and making that leap. I live to sing and love to perform. Entertaining audiences for over 70 years has been a privilege.”

“My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled,” she concluded.