French film director Benoît Jacquot charged with rape

Film director Benoît Jacquot, 77, is accused of rape and assaulting two leading French actresses. He denies any wrongdoing.

French prosecutors have requested that film director Benoît Jacquot be charged with raping actresses Isild Le Besco and Julia Roy.

Jacquot, 77, was questioned by police on Monday after several women accused him of a range of offences including rape, sexual assault and violence.

In March, Julia Roy accused him of sexual violence committed over multiple years, while in May actress Isild Le Besco also alleged Jacquot raped her several times between 1998 and 2007.

Jacquot has denied all accusations and any wrongdoing.

A third accusation, brought by actor Judith Godrèche, is not currently being pursued by Paris prosecutors.

Godrèche, who alleges that Jacquot raped and physical abused her in a six-year relationship that started when she was 14, has taken a lead role in kickstarting the #MeToo wave, which struggled for traction before she spoke out and emboldened other actors to do so, too.

Another director, 80-year-old Jacques Doillon, who was also held for questioning over sexual assault allegations, was released on Tuesday evening “for medical reasons”.

Prosecutors are yet decide on follow-up measures against Doillon.

Doillon has rejected the allegations.