MeToo: French directors Benoit Jacquot & Jacques Doillon detained

The two celebrated elderly directors have been arrested over accusation of sexual violence made by at least nine actresses.

French filmmakers Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon have reportedly been taken into custody by Paris police investigating several claims of sexual violence against minors.

An accusation against was first made public in February by the French actress Judith Godrèche, 51, who alleges she was raped by Jacquot when she was 14 and he was 39.

Jacquot, one of France's most prominent directors, whose 2013 film Les Adieux à la reine (Farewell, My Queen) won three César awards (the French equivalent of an Oscar), has previously denied the accusations, describing their relationship at the time as "loving."

Godrèche and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of his movie Les Mendiants, which was released two years later.

Despite the 25 year age gap, they began a relationship which went on for six years, during which time the actress says she was “in (Jacquot’s) grip.” She also starred in his 1990 film La Désenchantée (The Disenchanted).

She has also claimed that Jacques Doillon committed sexual abuse while he was directing a film when she was 15. Doillon is 28 years older than her.

In March, the actress Julia Roy accused Jacquot of sexual violence committed during multiple years while in May, the actress Isild Le Besco also accused Jacquot of rape several times during 1998 and 2007.

#MeToo in French cinema

The French film industry is also reeling from Friday's sexual aggression conviction of Dominique Boutonnat, the now-ex president of the powerful Centre for National Cinema (CNC); the organisation leading the fight against sexual violence in the cinema.

Dominique Boutonnat arrives for a state dinner at the Grand Trianon in Versailles, 2018. Ludovic Marin AP via pool

He was sentenced to jail for three years for committing lewd acts against his god-son when he was 21. Boutonnat had also faced multiple calls to stand down while his fate remained in the balance.

In April, actor Gérard Depardieu was taken into police custody for sexual assault and it has been announced that he will face a criminal trial in October over the alleged sexual assaults in 2021 of two women.