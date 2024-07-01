Watch: How the Andorran inventor built the world's first functional Lego prosthesis

Like many children, David Aguilar spent his childhood building Lego. While others made model aeroplanes and miniature toy towns out of the stackable plastic bricks, David built functional lifesize prosthetic arms.

David Aguilar was diagnosed with Poland syndrome at birth. The congenital condition is characterised by partially developed muscles. Although David was born without a right forearm, he didn't feel different until we went to school, where he was bullied.

David retreated into his bedroom and buried himself with Lego to escape reality. Engrossed by the endless possibilities the bricks promised, he built his first prosthetic arm.

David tells SCENES that when he revealed his creation to his schoolmates, they were speechless. With his self-esteem lifted, he worked on more versions of Lego prostheses, building on functionality or comfort each time. The MK1 lets him do push-ups, and the MK2 gives him the dexterity to pick up a sandwich.

Over time, David realised he had something special in his hands. The simplicity of his prostheses means that they can be reproduced easily. To help others like him, David posted a prosthetic arm tutorial on YouTube. The young inventor hopes the video will help them overcome difficult times.

Creating prosthetic arms out of Lego has been life-changing for David. He has earned a Guinness World Record and speaks at conferences worldwide. Most of all, David uses his congenital anomaly to inspire others and help create a better world.