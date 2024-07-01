EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: How the Andorran inventor built the world's first functional Lego prosthesis

Watch: How the Andorran inventor built the world's first functional Lego prosthesis
Copyright David Aguilar
Copyright David Aguilar
By Sharifah Fadhilah AlshahabAlberto Chelleri
Published on
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Like many children, David Aguilar spent his childhood building Lego. While others made model aeroplanes and miniature toy towns out of the stackable plastic bricks, David built functional lifesize prosthetic arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Aguilar was diagnosed with Poland syndrome at birth. The congenital condition is characterised by partially developed muscles. Although David was born without a right forearm, he didn't feel different until we went to school, where he was bullied. 

David retreated into his bedroom and buried himself with Lego to escape reality. Engrossed by the endless possibilities the bricks promised, he built his first prosthetic arm.   

David tells SCENES that when he revealed his creation to his schoolmates, they were speechless. With his self-esteem lifted, he worked on more versions of Lego prostheses, building on functionality or comfort each time. The MK1 lets him do push-ups, and the MK2 gives him the dexterity to pick up a sandwich.  

Over time, David realised he had something special in his hands. The simplicity of his prostheses means that they can be reproduced easily. To help others like him, David posted a prosthetic arm tutorial on YouTube. The young inventor hopes the video will help them overcome difficult times. 

Creating prosthetic arms out of Lego has been life-changing for David. He has earned a Guinness World Record and speaks at conferences worldwide. Most of all, David uses his congenital anomaly to inspire others and help create a better world.

Journalist • Sharifah Fadhilah Alshahab

Share this article

You might also like

Disability Bullying Invention Lego Guinness World Records innovation