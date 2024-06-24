Watch: The Qatari pro wrestler bodyslam his opponents with style

"Classy Ali" is Ali Al Majid's alter ego. The self-proclaimed 'bad guy' character loves being heckled by the crowd.

With his signature wrestling moves, 'The Low Blow' and 'Sliced Bread', Classy Ali is making a name for himself among wrestling fans. Professional wrestling is a growing form of sports entertainment in Qatar, and Ali is one of the movement's most recognisable figures.

As a child, Ali idolised famous pro wrestlers from the USA, like The Undertaker, The Rock, and Chris Jericho. Determined to follow in their footsteps, Ali joined Qatar Pro Wrestling Academy and spent two years training to hone his craft.

Classy Ali is the reigning Qatar Pro Wrestling Champion. He is notorious for his underhanded moves, dirty tricks, and trash-talking the audience. He takes pride in refusing to shake children's hands and loves inflicting damage on his opponents when the referee is not looking.

Wrestling enthusiast Ali Al-Marafi founded Qatar Pro Wrestling in 2011. The association offers training programs to wannabe wrestlers, referees, commentators, and ring announcers to become professionals.

The Qatar Pro Wrestlers perform monthly shows in Doha and at an annual international event called a Super Slam. These events are particularly popular with children, who delight in the physicality and theatrics of each show.