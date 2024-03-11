Watch: Qatar's medicine man healing his valuable patients

Nasser Muftah is the visionary behind Oryx Falcon Veterinarian. The renowned falcon specialist turned his passion for animals into a thriving business.

The falcon is Qatar's national bird and is deeply rooted in Qatari culture and heritage. Nasser Muftah's love for animals began at a young age. He always wanted to understand their biology and make them well if they got sick. Through dedication and care, he would prepare medicine and perform experimental operations at home.

Nasser took it upon himself to understand avian health and decided to treat falcons independently. He started small and administered medication at home.

"It was a real challenge to persuade someone to accept my medication while working from my home. I had no facilities and no resources. I was simply working in a modest room," he reminisces.

The Oryx Falcon Veterinarian has treated over 2,000 birds with airsacculitis and received over 400 inpatients Rizalito Parungao

Nasser worked tirelessly to establish his falcon veterinary practice, assembling a team of specialists to bolster his mission. The Oryx Falcon Veterinarian facility accommodates over 400 inpatients and has treated over 2,000 birds for an inflammatory condition called airsacculitis.

"Today, we're able to treat whatever comes through our way," Nasser explains.

The ambitious animal practitioner is keen to share his expertise with future falconers and medical professionals.

"In, say, 50 years when we are no longer here, there is something I can leave behind," Nasser says proudly.

Nasser Muftah's dedication to avian health exemplifies the power of passion and perseverance.