The best things to do and see (or watch) in Europe this week

Austin Butler stars in a biker film, Naomi Campbell gets a V&A show, Paris goes freestyle in the park, and - wait a minute, are we getting a new Lana Del Rey song?

ADVERTISEMENT

It's officially summer! Whether you're enjoying the Euros, Pride partying, prepping for festivals or eating lots of ice cream, the brighter evenings and (hopefully) warmer days ahead feel full of possibilities.

New art is everywhere and the cinema box office is, in the slightly misquoted words of fictional dog-avenger John Wick, "thinking it's back" following the success of Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Like your cool friend that always knows what's up, here are our cultural recommendations for the week.

Exhibitions

'Naomi: In Fashion' at the V&A Museum (London, UK)

Naomi: In Fashion features over 100 of the supermodel's most iconic outfits and accessories V&A Press Office

Naomi Campbell is one of the world's most famous supermodels, a defining figure of the 90s fashion scene who paved the way for other Black models. She now has a V&A exhibition dedicated to her illustrious career - the highs, and some of the lows - which began in the 1980s when she was just 16. On until April 2025, it's a fashion lovers dream come true, showcasing over 100 of Campbell's most iconic outfits and accessories (including the big blue Vivienne Westwood platforms she fell over in during a 1993 catwalk show).

'Kensington + Chelsea Art Trail' (London, UK)

Kensington and Chelsea Art Trail 2024 Graham Fudger

A big crunchy apple, the world's smallest ever Chelsea Flower Show garden and 'love' squiggled in giant, peachy-pink lettering. These are just some of the sights you'll spot scattered around the swanky London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. They're part of an annual public art trail, which lasts until 31 August, leaving you the entire summer to explore. From the King's Road to Sloane Street, Earl's Court and Knightsbridge - some of the city's most famous streets will be host to unique installations, murals and twenty-five world-class sculptures, each inspired by this year's theme of 'Changing Landscapes'. Thought provoking and mesmerising, what better way to spend the warmer evenings than with outdoor art?

Events

'Freestyle Extra' (Paris, France)

Rollerksating at Freestyle Extra Little Shao/ La Villette

Park life! The Paris Olympics are just around the corner, and to help build anticipation are Cultural Olympiad events like 'Freestyle Extra', a weekend of street art, sports competitions, music performances, dance parades, rollerskating, crafting and so much more. There's even a 'Twerkshop' to warm up ahead of activities. Plus, it's completely free, taking place at the Prairie du Cercle Nord during the day and Le Périphérique at night.

Movies

The Bikeriders

American director Jeff Nichols is back with his first new movie since 2016's Loving and Midnight Special. This time, a biker gang is the focus. Based on a 1960s photo book of motorcycle club members by photographer Danny Lyon,The Bikeriders looks to flesh out the lives of those once pictured. It's also inspired by the early years of a real life biker gang called the Chicago Outlaws, portraying its own version: Vandals MC. There's a stacked cast, with Tom Hardy as gang leader Johnny, Michael Shannon as biker Zipco, Austin Butler as biker Benny, and Jodie Comer playing his girlfriend Kathy. Less interested in being a wild ride, this is a film driven by character, slowly steering through the microcosmic eccentricities of midcentury motorcycle culture.

Kinds of Kindness

This is it. The moment of truth. Yorgos Lanthimos' highly-anticipated follow up to last year's Poor Things has finally arrived in cinemas. Unusually, its premise has mostly remained a mystery thanks to the ambiguous, Eurythmics-thumping trailer - and Lanthimos' anthology format. It tells three different stories, each featuring the same cast of actors in different roles: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Jessie Plemons, who won Best Actor at Cannes this year.

Our film critic, David Mouriquand, was lucky enough to see Kinds of Kindness at Cannes. He wrote: "This triple helping of Lanthimos’ return to his Greek Weird Wave roots is for the OG fans - those who miss that queasy malaise felt during the indelibly bleak Dogtooth and troubling The Killing of a Sacred Deer." Read the full review here.

TV Series

'Rick and Morty' (Netflix)

Wubba lubba dub dub and all that - 'Rick and Morty' season 7 has arrived on Netflix for those that didn't manage to stream it after the initial American release in October of last year. Following the intergalactic adventures of drooling alcoholic, mad genius scientist Rick and his ditzy grandson Morty, the show has become a cult hit for its witty jokes and meme-able moments that now adorn nearly every t-shirt in your local comic book shop (pickle Rick).This is the first series, however, without its original co-creator and star, Justin Roiland, who was dropped by Adult Swim after allegations of domestic abuse came to light in 2023 (but were subsequently dropped). While this doesn't seem to have had any real impact on people's enjoyment of the show, we can't help but wonder - when will it end?

Music

Sabrina Carpenter covering Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe'

A little different from our usual new album or single recommendations, but Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe' has been on repeat for the author of this digest since its release back in April - and for 'Espresso' singer Sabrina Carpenter, too (Roan did introduce herself at Coachella as "your favourite artist's favourite artist"). Carpenter's BBC Live Lounge cover is just what's needed to get the weekend going - car windows down, speakers up, shades on, cares? Gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also! Lana Del Rey and American rapper Quavo have released a teaser of an upcoming song collaboration titled 'Tough' via Instagram. No summertime sadness here.