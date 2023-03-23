California prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, the co-creator of hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty, who provides the voices of the show’s two title characters.

Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped “due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland responded to the dismissal on Twitter.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he said. “I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

The two-time Emmy winner added that he is “disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of a bitter ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’”

He ended his tweet by saying he is “determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Roiland, 43, had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman who he was living with at the time. She was not identified in court documents.

Earlier this year, Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim / Cartoon Network / Boomerang senior VP communications Marie Moore said in a statement.

The show, which has completed six seasons, is locked in through season 10, as it received a 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon.

No statement has been released from Warner Media, Cartoon Network’s parent company.