Gaming enthusiasts, developers and sector leaders gathered at the summit hosted in Azerbaijan’s capital, which aimed to boost the industry’s future.

The vibrant and dynamic city of Baku, Azerbaijan, hosted the Gamesummit 2024 - a global hub for gaming enthusiasts, developers, and industry leaders.

With a diverse lineup of speakers, exhibitors, and gamers from around the world, the summit provided an unforgettable experience. E-sports took centre stage, showcasing the skills of top gamers. Attendees got hands-on experience with the latest games and technologies.

The excitement at Gamesummit 2024 truly showcased the passion and innovation driving the gaming industry forward. Its goal was to bring together key stakeholders in the industry and forge communication and cooperation. Gamesummit 2024 has truly placed Baku on the gaming industry map.