Less than six weeks ahead of the Paris Olympics, Louis Vuitton honoured human beauty and diversity in a glamorous menswear extravaganza.

Louis Vuitton showed its spring-summer 2025 menswear collection outside on the rooftop of the UNESCO building in Paris – a roll of the dice in this city where lately it seems to rain every day.

Yet, the weather gods favoured the powerhouse brand, allowing models to strut on grass painted in LV's iconic checkerboard pattern under a rain-free sky.

Creative Director Pharrell Williams titled the collection "Le Monde est à Vous" – or "The World is Yours" - symbolising not only luxury but a global unity and wanderlust integral to Louis Vuitton's DNA.

Choosing UNESCO as the venue, a promoter of world peace through culture, was a poetic nod to this message.

Models wear creations for the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, France, Monday, 18 June 2024. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

The collection brought together global influences in its sophisticated designs, featuring everything from aviation jackets to sleek double-breasted coats, each representing the skin tones of all the humans on the planet, ranging from deep black velvet to a butterscotch mink cardigan to a stone-coloured trench.

The house's monograms were woven throughout the collection, and Williams collaborated on several patterns and logos with Air Afrique, a Parisian creative collective.

The classic flower logo showed up oversized and embossed on a trench coat, while the damier appeared multicoloured, in a pixelated map of Africa, and crossed with camouflage in a new "damoflage."

Closeup of a bag, part of the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 collection. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Closeup of a model wearing creations for the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Models wear creations for the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Models wear creations for the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, France. Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Creative director Pharrell Williams accepts applause following the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2025 collection Credit: Vianney Le Caer/2024 Invision

Multiple accessories included airplane ornaments, aviator sunglasses, foulards with world maps, and, of course, bags for almost every look, including a new "soft leather" bag line that reinterprets the canvas twill classics.

On their feet, the models wore square-toed boots in glazed leather, Mary Janes with calf-high translucent socks, bowling shoes in nappa leather, and shoes inspired by football cleats.

Williams also produced the show's soundtrack, with three original pieces performed live by a choir and orchestra. And he oversaw the house's brand new fragrance, LVERS (pronounced "lovers"), which he envisioned as sunlight in a bottle.

Check out the video above for a closer look at the stunning runway show.