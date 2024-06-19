Eco-friendly vinyl practices are on the rise and British band Coldplay are about to release a “world first” that will reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared with traditional 140g vinyls.

How can a band create an ecologically sustainable vinyl record?

Coldplay seem to have the answer, with their newly announced album 'Moon Music' to be released on vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles.

The British band said the EcoRecord LP will be a “world first” and will reduce carbon emissions by 85% compared with traditional 140g vinyls, and prevent the manufacture of more than 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic.

CD copies will be made from 90% recycled plastic, with a 78% reduction in emissions compared with traditional CD manufacture.

Released on 4 October, 'Moon Music' will have a special “Notebook Edition” in which 70% of the plastic has been intercepted by the environmental nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup from Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala, preventing it from entering the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean.

The non-profit cleans up legacy plastic in the oceans and deploys Interceptors to capture trash in rivers and stop it entering the oceans.

“Coldplay is an incredible partner for us and I’m thrilled that our plastic catch has helped bring Moon Music to life,” said Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup. “Ensuring the plastic we catch never re-enters the marine environment is essential to our mission, and I’m excited to see how we’ll continue innovating with Coldplay and our other partners to rid the oceans of plastic - together.”

These eco-friendly vinyl practices represent a step towards more environmentally conscious practices within the music industry, and certain artists like Massive Attack and Billie Eilish join Coldplay in pushing things forward.

'Moon Music' will be Coldplay’s 10th album, and the first single ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ will be released on Friday 21 June.

The British band also recently shared that they had exceeded their original target of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions on their current Music of the Spheres tour.

CO2 emissions were “59% less” for the first two years of the tour compared to their stadium tour from 2016 to 2017. The group have achieved this reduction in part by using rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for shows.

Coldplay are headlining Glastonbury this year with their set on 29 June, becoming the first act to headline the festival five times.