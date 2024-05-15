Visit Euronews

"Rust" armorer appeals conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Copyright Credit: AP Photo
By Theo FarrantAP
Baldwin, who was holding the gun, maintains his innocence, while the weapons armorer, Gutierrez-Reed, faces an 18-month prison sentence.

An appeal has been made by the movie weapons armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” according to new court documents.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence at a New Mexico penitentiary for women, had a defence attorney file a brief appeal notice. They have 30 days to submit detailed arguments.

Prosecutors blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun-safety protocols. A jury convicted her in state court in March.

Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following the fatal shooting on set in Santa Fe, N.M, 21 October 2021.
Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following the fatal shooting on set in Santa Fe, N.M, 21 October 2021.Credit: AP Photo

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and says he pulled back the hammer - but not the trigger - and the gun fired. His trial is scheduled for July.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted of an evidence tampering charge at trial, and still confronts separate court proceedings on allegations she carried a firearm into a bar in downtown Santa Fe.

A New Mexico judge last month determined that Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness on the “Rust” set constituted a serious violent offence, noting few indications of genuine remorse in the death of Hutchins.

