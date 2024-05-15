Baldwin, who was holding the gun, maintains his innocence, while the weapons armorer, Gutierrez-Reed, faces an 18-month prison sentence.

An appeal has been made by the movie weapons armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” according to new court documents.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence at a New Mexico penitentiary for women, had a defence attorney file a brief appeal notice. They have 30 days to submit detailed arguments.

Prosecutors blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun-safety protocols. A jury convicted her in state court in March.

Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following the fatal shooting on set in Santa Fe, N.M, 21 October 2021. Credit: AP Photo

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and says he pulled back the hammer - but not the trigger - and the gun fired. His trial is scheduled for July.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted of an evidence tampering charge at trial, and still confronts separate court proceedings on allegations she carried a firearm into a bar in downtown Santa Fe.

A New Mexico judge last month determined that Gutierrez-Reed’s recklessness on the “Rust” set constituted a serious violent offence, noting few indications of genuine remorse in the death of Hutchins.