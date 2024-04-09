By Euronews

Prosecutors intend to argue that Baldwin’s behaviour played a role in “safety comprises” that led to a fatal shooting on the ‘Rust’ film set in 2021.

Special prosecutors in the US state of New Mexico released a new legal filing Friday, outlining the allegations against actor Alec Baldwin in precise – and often shocking – detail.

The 32-page document claims that Baldwin has repeatedly “changed his story” about the events of the shooting and he had “absolutely no control of his own emotions” on set.

According to the prosecutors, Baldwin’s behaviour on the Rust movie set was a factor in “safety comprises” that led to the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Such concerning behaviour allegedly included Baldwin demanding the crew “work faster”. This “relentless rushing”, the filing says, “routinely compromised safety”.

The filing details how the actor often screamed and swore both at crew members and himself, and that he had “absolutely no concern for how his conduct” impacted those around him. “Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey wrote.

A grand jury indicted Baldwin in January on an involuntary manslaughter charge in January, reviving a dormant case against the actor. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin’s defence filed a motion last month to throw out the indictment, claiming that the star of 30 Rock and The Departed had been the victim of prosecutorial abuses – something Morrissey fiercely denied in the filing.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the Western movie Rust, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.