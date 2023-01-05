Artémis Domaines, the wine company owned by François Pinault, the French billionaire businessman currently ranked the sixth richest person in Europe, have recently acquired full ownership of Champagne Jacquesson, a prestigious champagne house based in the heart of France's Champagne region.

Founded in 1798, Champagne Jacquesson is known for producing high-quality champagne using traditional methods and a focus on sustainability.

The company has a reputation for innovation, and has been at the forefront of the movement to produce "grower champagne," which is made from grapes grown and vintified by the same producer, rather than being made from purchased grapes.

French businessman François Pinault taken in 1998 in front of his famous "Premier Grand cru classe" vineyard in the Bordeaux region Patrick Bernard/AFP

Pinault, who is the founder and chairman of luxury goods conglomerate Kering, has a long history of investing in the wine and spirits industry.

He already owns a number of other high-end wine brands, including Château Latour and Château Grillet, and has expressed his admiration for Champagne Jacquesson in the past.

With Pinault's acquisition, Champagne Jacquesson will now become part of Kering's portfolio of luxury brands, joining the likes of Gucci and Alexander McQueen.

It is not yet clear how the acquisition will impact the day-to-day operations of Champagne Jacquesson, but Pinault has stated that he has no plans to make major changes to the company's production or distribution methods.

So let's raise a glass (of Jacquesson, of course) to François Pinault and his latest acquisition.

Here's to hoping that this union brings even more delicious champagne into the world!