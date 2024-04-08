Drinks with Tessa Thompson; bedtime stories with Tilda Swinton; a meet-and-greet with Brian Cox; signed cinema posters - all for the healthcare organization currently responding to the emergency in Gaza.

Several filmmakers have shown their support for the virtual Cinema For Gaza campaignauction, which is running online until 12 April and will allow the public access to some pretty unique auction items.

The campaign, which was launched last week by UK film professionals Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons, has currently raised more than £96,000 (approx. €111,890).

The Zone Of Interest filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, who has received the support from more than 150 Jewish creatives in an open letter following the intense backlash provoked by his Oscars speech, has reinforced his support for the virtual campaign, pledging a new personalized gift to the fundraiser alongside first-time donors Spike Lee, Olivia Colman, and Paul Mescal.

Alongside the two signed film posters for The Zone Of Interest and Under The Skin he pledged in the first lot of fundraiser donations, Glazer has added a second Under The Skin poster signed by composer Mica Levi.

Other celebrity donations going under the virtual hammer include a framed Malcolm X poster signed by Spike Lee; a Zoom meeting (with beer) with actress Tessa Thompson; a bedtime story read to you by Tilda Swinton; signed scripts and pieces of film sets from filmmakers Mike Leigh, Joanna Hogg and Ken Loach; a signed Aftersun poster from Paul Mescal; a meet-and-greet with Succession star Brian Cox following a performance of Long Day’s Journey Into Night in London; a Worst Person In The World poster signed by Joachim Trier and the cast; and a personalized video message from Olivia Colman.

Currently, the highest cash bid among the 151 pledges is a handwritten letter by Annie Lennox – which currently stands at £7,700 (€8,970).

We’ve got our eyes on the signed vinyl of Across The Spider-Verse with a personalised score page from composer Daniel Pemberton... And if you haven’t read the wonderful book “Unlikeable Female Characters” by Anna Bogutskaya – one of our favourite reads from last year – now would be the time to bid for a signed copy.

The auction closes on Friday 12 April at midnight BST. All cash donations will be handed to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), a healthcare organization currently responding to the emergency in Gaza.