'Godfather' of avocado toast Bill Granger dies aged 54

Renowned Australian chef, food writer, and the 'godfather of avocado toast' Bill Granger has died, aged 54.

Melbourne-born Granger "died peacefully in hospital" in London on Christmas Day, with his wife and children by his side, his family said in a statement.

A cause of death was not given.

"He will be remembered as the 'King of Breakfast', for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world," they wrote on Instagram.

"He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

The self-taught cook built a global empire of 19 restaurants across Sydney, London, Tokyo and Seoul. He also wrote 14 cookbooks and created five television series.

He is best remembered as “creating” the avocado toast, with the dish appearing on the menu of his cafe, Bills, in 1993.

Several celebrities have paid tribute to Granger, including chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson, as well as Hugh Jackman and his former partner Deborah-Lee Furness, and singer Jason Donovan.

Lawson said she was "heartbroken" in a post on Instagram, while Oliver described the news as "heartbreaking". Donovan described Granger as a "ray of Aussie sunshine" and a "wonderful man".

Jackman and Furness said they would miss Granger's friendship "most of all".

"His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together and his commitment to family were inspiring," they said in a joint statement.

Granger leaves behind his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny.