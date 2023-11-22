The Rolling Stones announce 2024 tour - But what's behind that tongue?

The octogenarians of rock'n'roll are heading to the States next year. Ever wondered what that tongue logo is all about?

After some cryptic posts on social media and their Tongue and Lips logo showing up around the world – including on two Aston Martins that took part in the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend - The Rolling Stones have finally announced a 2024 tour.

The news comes just months after the rock veterans shared their 24th studio album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which was their first full-length LP of original material since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’ - and their first since the 2021 death of beloved drummer Charlie Watts.

The band are headed back to North America next spring, including dates at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album "Hackney Diamonds" at Racket - NY, October 2023 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Interestingly - and rather brilliantly considering their age - Mick Jagger (80), Keith Richards (who turns 80 next month) and Ronnie Wood (76) are throwing in with AARP, the organisation once known as the American Association of Retired Persons, which focuses on issues affecting people over the age of 50.

Indeed, AARP is sponsoring their Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds, kicking off April 28 in Houston and wraps on17 July in Santa Clara.

No news whether there’ll be OAP discounts yet.

2024 Tour Dates Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones last performed live in the summer of 2022 on their 60th anniversary Sixty tour, which took in 14 shows across Europe.

What’s in a logo?

Hot Lips Rolling Stones

As you may have noticed from the banner image, the famous Rolling Stones logo has been given a wee tweak to better reflect the new album.

Whatever you call it – Tongue and Lips, Lips and Tongue, Hot Lips - it's one of the most iconic symbols in rock and roll, an emblem recognised the world over.

It’s also meaningful.

Designed for a meagre £50 by Royal College of Art student John Pasche in 1970, it was inspired by Mick Jagger’s lips (which are his most prominent feature) but chiefly by the frontman’s desire to convey a tribute to the Hindu goddess, Kali.

Kali was the goddess of empowerment and energy.

And The Stones can’t be accused of lacking energy...

Kali Getty

The symbol also reflects the band's anti-authoritarian attitude – the act of sticking out your tongue is universally anti-authority - as well as the obvious sexual connotations.

The logo created by Pasche first appeared on the 1971 album, 'Sticky Fingers', and it’s remained the Rolling Stone icon ever since.

The Stones were apparently so thrilled when they first saw the image that they gave Pasche another £200.

The original Rolling Stones tongue icon Max Nash/AFP

In 1976, Pasche drew up a contract to receive 10 per cent of net income sales from the work. In 1982, he sold his copyright to the band for £26,000.

In 2008, the V&A Museum in London paid more than £50,000 at auction for the original drawings of the symbol.