They're teasing us... And we're here for it.

Rock legends The Rolling Stones appear to have teased a new album by placing an advert in a local newspaper.

Not the most conventional way of announcing their first album of new songs in almost 20 years, but it’s The Stones... They’ve more than earned the right to do as they damn well please.

A mysterious advert for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ appeared in the Hackney Gazette, a company which markets itself as “specialists in glass repair”.

The promotion looks fairly innocuous-looking, but upon closer inspection, several clues point to the fact it could actually be The Rolling Stones’ new album: the presence of their iconic tongue logo dots the ‘i’ in the brand name; the references to their hits ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Shattered’.

"Our friendly team promises you Satisfaction. When you say Gimme Shelter we'll fix your Shattered windows," says the advert.

Eagle-eyed super fans will have also noticed that the font used Hackney Diamonds is the same as the one used on their 1978 album ‘Some Girls’.

If you needed any more proof, the ad also says ‘Est. (established) in 1962’ - the same year the band formed.

The advert was first spotted by Simon Harper, founder of Clash Magazine, who posted it to X (formerly Twitter).

So, could this ad be their announcement, and ‘Hackney Diamonds’ (London slang for broken glass) actually be the name of a long-awaited new album of original songs?

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards are remaining tight-lipped. But by the looks of things, an official announcement is imminent.

The ad says: “Opening September 2023.”

That’s soon...

The newspaper advert also features a phone number that customers can call to get a quote.

If you call, a recorded message says: "Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair: Don't get angry, get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8. Register for a call at www.hackneydiamonds.com. Come on then."

If this is indeed a new Rolling Stones album with brand new songs, it would be the first since 2005’s 'A Bigger Bang', and their first without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

Watch this space.