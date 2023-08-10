Sympathy For The Statues.

Statues of Rolling Stones legends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been unveiled in their hometown of Dartford, UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bronze sculptures were designed by artist Amy Goodman, who is a fan of the band, and aimed to capture the same energy and intensity that they bring to each of their performances.

The final result shows Jagger mid-stride with his trademark lip-purse, while Richards is leaning back, playing his ‘Micawber’ Telecaster.

The Stones in action Yui Mock – PA Images / Getty Images

The statues, called “The Glimmer Twins” (a pseudonym adopted by Jagger and Richards in the mid-1970s, under which they produced Stones albums), were commissioned by the Dartford borough council.

“In terms of culture and music, you do not get much more influential than the Rolling Stones,” borough council leader Jeremy Kite said at the unveiling. “Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognizable and loved people in the world.”

Richards indicated his approval of the statues on X, formally known as Twitter, posting two thumbs up emojis.

Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday last month and Richards will be 80 in December.

The band played 14 gigs in Europe last year, and a new Rolling Stones album is due to be released this year.