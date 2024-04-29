By Euronews with AP

The Rolling Stones have started their new '24 Hackney Diamonds' in Houston, Texas. And what a show it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rolling Stones rocked a Houston stage as they kicked off the US leg of their new ‘Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds’ at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

‘It’s great to be back in the Lone Star State,’ frontman Mick Jagger told the packed arena.

The group played some of their most iconic hits like ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Paint It Black’ and ‘Start Me Up’ as well as music from their new album ‘Hackney Diamonds.’

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform during the first night of their 'Hackney Diamonds' tour Amy Harris/2024 Invision

Jagger often strutted up and down the stage with seemingly boundless energy while Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played many familiar guitar riffs beloved by fans. Jagger often led the audience in sing-alongs.

The Stones played several tracks off the new record, including lead single “Angry.” They also played classics including “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Gimmer Shelter,” Honky Tonk Women” and “Start Me Up.”

While the stage was surrounded by a large collection of video screens projecting images throughout the show, the main focus of the concert was the band and their songs.

The band will be touring sixteen cities across the US and Canada, including a stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 2.