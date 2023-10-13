“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions.”

More than 700 entertainment industry professionals have signed an open letter voicing their support for Israel and condemning Hamas.

The letter is the first major move from the entertainment industry since the deadly Hamas attack last Saturday.

Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas, Bella Thorne and Jerry Seinfeld were among those who signed the letter that was released on Thursday by nonprofit entertainment industry organization Creative Community For Peace.

The letter calls on leaders of the entertainment industry to “speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.”

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions,” the letter continued.

It also included a warning urging public figures in the entertainment industry to “to refrain from sharing misinformation about the war,” and to avoid amplifying any “propaganda.”

At the time of writing, more than 1,400 people in Gaza have been killed. Hamas's attacks on Israel over the weekend killed 1,300 people, with 150 civilians taken hostage. Israel is expected to launch a ground invasion of Gaza, which Hamas says it is capable of fighting off.

Here is the full open letter:

"The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.

Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.

This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.

CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda.

Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace."