"The UK risks producing fewer world-beating artists as a direct result of the decision you make on this issue in your Autumn Statement," writes UK charity Music Venue Trust in an open letter to the government.

British registered charity Music Venue Trust (MVT) has sounded the alarm, stating that the UK’s small music venues are experiencing a "full-blown crisis" - with many forced to close over the last year.

The organisation has asked Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, for an extension of the 75% business rates relief introduced in April this year - which is due to come to an end next March.

In an open letter to the government, the charity said: "The grassroots music sector is in the middle of a full-blown crisis,” with the UK losing at least one venue per week.

Founded in 2014, MVT represents more than 900 grassroots music venues across the UK and acts to protect and improve venues for the benefit of communities and upcoming artists. It is concerned with the lack of funding for venues from Art Council England and has previously voiced concerns over the state of the country’s music scene, warning that emerging artists could find their careers cut off at ground level.

"One hundred and twenty-five venues have shut their doors for live music in the last 12 months, 15.7% of all such spaces in the UK,” stated the letter.

"It represents the loss of 4,000 jobs, 14,250 events, 193,230 performance opportunities, £9 million (€10.3 million) of income for musicians, and £59 million (€67.7 million) in lost direct economic activity."

MVT called the closures "an immediate economic, social, and cultural blow" to local communities, and warned that a major intervention is needed from the government and the wider industry.

The UK music industry brings billions of pounds into the country’s economy and is a major cultural draw for tourists.

In January 2020, then Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced a special 50% business rates relief for grassroots music venues, which was extended to 100% during the COVID pandemic. Post-pandemic, it was reduced to 75.

MVT says removing the 75% rate would "plunge the entire grassroots sector into the red," and warned more venues would close as a result.

Here is the full open letter to Jeremy Hunt:

